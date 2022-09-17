Read full article on original website
Related
Extra host Billy Bush under fire for saying Harry Meghan ‘drama’ is ‘delicious’ during Queen funeral segment
TV host Billy Bush has sparked backlash after describing tensions among Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family as “delicious” during a segment about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.The former CBS host, who is now the host of Extra, made the comments while speaking to Gayle King during a segment filmed in London on Monday, the day of the Queen’s state funeral.After discussing the attendance of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ two eldest children at the funeral, Bush turned his attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the “drama” he claims is associated...
TV tonight: Keira Knightley shares her family’s wartime love stories
The Oscar-nominee takes part in My Grandparent’s War. Plus, John Bishop – whose eldest son, Joe, is partially deaf – unpicks the issues his family have faced. Here’s what to watch this evening
EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Hosting Dance Performance in Versailles
DIOR’S GREEN THUMB: For the newest installment of its Dior Cultural Gardens project, the brand is hosting a dance performance at the Château de Versailles on Wednesday. “Sunlight Under Water,” which was choreographed by Carolyn Carlson, will be performed by Hugo Marchand near Jean-Michel Othoniel’s fountain sculptures, called “Les Belles Danses,” in the chateau’s Water Theater Grove.
Comments / 0