kusi.com
San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
San Diego to convert downtown hotel into shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that the city has taken possession of a 34-room hotel that will be transformed into a non-congregate shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness. The hotel is located on Pacific Highway across the street from the county administration building.
Family hosts vigil for two men killed in Chula Vista
The family of two men killed in Chula Vista last month hosted a vigil for their loved ones on Tuesday.
Vista, Oceanside, San Diego awarded $4.3M for homelessness
Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday.
Crews break ground on Riverwalk San Diego
Crews are beginning to transform a Mission Valley golf course into a brand new Live Work and Play neighborhood. City leaders broke ground on Riverwalk San Diego this morning.
Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
Family seeking more volunteers in search for missing mother
The search for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete continues and now her family is asking for more volunteers to join in their efforts.
NBC San Diego
County Responds to El Cajon's Complaints Over Homeless ‘Dumping' at City Motels
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher encouraged motels in El Cajon to "hold the line" in the face of possible fines for renting out too many rooms to homeless people under the county's voucher program. Last week, Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell claimed the county was...
Police nab two catalytic converter thieves in Normal Heights
It started just before 1 a.m. when police say they found the men in the act of sawing off a catalytic converter near Monroe Ave. in Normal Heights.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAYOR SPEAKS OUT ON HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS, GOALS IF REELECTED, AND CHALLENGES FACING THE CITY
View full interview, recorded for the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, by clicking image at left. September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has served as Mayor for nine years, and on the City Council and Planning Commission before that. A healthcare professional, he brings a unique perspective to issues such as homelessness. He’s running for eelection and this week, sat down for an exclusive interview in which he discussed his accomplishments, key challenges facing the city, and his goals if reelected. He also spoke out on the city’s conflicts with the county over a homeless motel voucher program.
NBC San Diego
San Diego to Pay $600K to Woman Bitten ‘Unintentionally' by Off-Duty Police Dog
San Diego officials on Tuesday approved a $600,000 payout to a woman who was severely injured when a police dog attacked her in her own yard after escaping from its trainer's home nearby. A lawsuit filed by Jenna Cole in March called the bite a “vicious” and “unprovoked attack” and...
Another refugee family dropped off at a San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — A refugee program run by Catholic Charities dropped off a family with two young children, September 20, at a downtown homeless shelter. The second time in less than a week that the charity dropped refugees off at homeless shelters. For the second time in a week,...
eastcountymagazine.org
CRASH INTO BRICK WALL KILLS PASSENGER IN EL CAJON
September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – A 45-year-old man who was the passenger in a Silverado truck that crashed into a brick wall on September 12 has died, says Lt. Darrin Forster with El Cajon Police. Around 1:57 a.m. on Sept. 12, police officers and paramedics responded to the...
Authorities Seek Suspect in Shooting of Man Found in Fairmount Park Aqueduct
Authorities are seeking a suspect on a bicycle after a man was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday in an aqueduct in the Fairmount Park area of San Diego. Officers with the San Diego Police Department found the 35-year-old victim near the Home Avenue exit of state Route 94 at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
Vehicle hits, severely injures pedestrian in San Marcos
A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday at a San Marcos intersection, authorities reported.
Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts
SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated
SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
