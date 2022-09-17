ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Lakeside, CA
Local
California Society
City
Willows, CA
Lakeside, CA
Society
San Diego, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Propane#El Capitan High School
eastcountymagazine.org

EL CAJON MAYOR SPEAKS OUT ON HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS, GOALS IF REELECTED, AND CHALLENGES FACING THE CITY

View full interview, recorded for the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, by clicking image at left. September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has served as Mayor for nine years, and on the City Council and Planning Commission before that. A healthcare professional, he brings a unique perspective to issues such as homelessness. He’s running for eelection and this week, sat down for an exclusive interview in which he discussed his accomplishments, key challenges facing the city, and his goals if reelected. He also spoke out on the city’s conflicts with the county over a homeless motel voucher program.
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
eastcountymagazine.org

CRASH INTO BRICK WALL KILLS PASSENGER IN EL CAJON

September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – A 45-year-old man who was the passenger in a Silverado truck that crashed into a brick wall on September 12 has died, says Lt. Darrin Forster with El Cajon Police. Around 1:57 a.m. on Sept. 12, police officers and paramedics responded to the...
EL CAJON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts

SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New study: Americans voted San Diego 3rd most desirable, 10th most overrated

SAN DIEGO — What's not to love about San Diego?. A new survey reveals Americans voted this city as one of the most desirable, yet also one of the top overrated cities. People either love or hate California. Despite ranking as the second best state to live in, California is also considered the least desirable state with every 1 in 4 Californians saying it's one of the five worst in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy