Read full article on original website
Jodie Long
5d ago
Just do it for Pete's sake. I'm old and everyone I know smokes. Get people out of the prisons that are still serving time for pot from 30 plus years ago. Nobody cares anymore. It's not a sin and nobody's going to be so messed up that they drive head on into another car. Never has happened and never will.
Reply(10)
68
K R
5d ago
how's it a hot issue? it's perfectly safe and has medicinal value and brings in tax money wtf is the problem? oh yeah deadly prescriptions that fill the pockets of politicians!
Reply
24
Gary Allen
5d ago
Put it on the ballot and let us decide. STOP THE MADNESS STOP THE LIES AND LEGALIZE CANNABIS AND CASINO GAMBLING, Wake up TEXAS.
Reply(7)
46
Related
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
KSAT 12
A free medical clinic opened in rural East Texas. Thousands poured in for help.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Juanita Franklin was driving through the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City a couple of years ago when she saw a new sign down the road from the Christian Life Center food pantry where she volunteers. It promised something she desperately needed: “Healthcare Access for All!”
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
KVUE
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Democrat Susan Hays
DALLAS — Attorney Susan Hays says she knows the marijuana issue is garnering most of the headlines in her race for Texas agriculture commissioner. But the Democrat wants the public to know the position is also responsible for rural health care in Texas, and she says she has a plan to save it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says
On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
Three Texas Cities Top “Cheaters” List, Two Make “Most Faithful”
As you already know, the TV show "Cheaters" was mostly shot in the Dallas Metroplex area so its really no surprise that when these "dating sites do studies on who's "unfaithful" you will probably find DFW near the top of the list. Once again, the city leads the way for folks looking to find their "side piece".
South Texas judge dismisses case of 6 migrants accused of trespassing after defense cites sex-based discrimination
A South Texas judge has dismissed 6 criminal cases against migrants charged with trespassing, agreeing with defense attorneys alleging sex-based discrimination by only arresting men. According to attorneys representing the migrants, under Operation Lone Star, 4,000 people, all men, have been arrested for criminal trespassing despite women and children being...
KHOU
Hispanic Heritage Month: Today is Hector P. Garcia Day in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Hector P. Garcia dedicated his life to helping veterans and those in need of health care and education. He founded the American GI Forum, was the first Mexican-American to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom... and he was a proud immigrant. The third...
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?
Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
CBS Austin
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
Over 31 million dollars in grants available in Texas
holding moneyPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission recently announced over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed in a program called the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans.
Trans Kids Finally Scored a Victory in Texas
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Transgender kids in Texas have dealt with a lot of BS over the past several months. Back in February, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the state’s child welfare agency to consider sending children to foster care if their parents had ever let a doctor give them puberty blockers or hormone therapy—medical care that the governor equated with “child abuse.” Since then, many trans kids and their parents have fled the state. The ones who stayed have lived in constant fear that they might be separated.
bluebonnetnews.com
State of Texas holding $7 billion in unclaimed cash, valuables
The Texas Comptroller’s office approved and paid out a record $309 million in unclaimed property during the past fiscal year, Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Monday. This is the third time the Comptroller’s office has returned $300 million or more in unclaimed property in a fiscal year. In fiscal 2019, the Comptroller’s office returned a then-record $308 million to its rightful property owners; in fiscal 2020, the Comptroller’s office returned $300 million in unclaimed property.
Houston nonprofit helping migrants transported out of state by group of Republican governors
HOUSTON — A Houston nonprofit is working to help migrants in New York that were transported out of state by a group of Republican governors, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It's an issue that isn't going away as more and more migrants are being transported to Democrat-run cities. “It’s...
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
10 Things People Think Are Illegal in Texas That Are Actually Legal
There are plenty of misunderstood and even made up laws in Texas that people believe to be real. Some of the confusion has been caused by actual laws that have changed over time. Other "laws" simply spread as rumors that became so common people came to believe them. It's important...
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
KHOU
Houston, TX
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 163