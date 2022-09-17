ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A Frederick couple invited Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to their wedding. He says he's coming.

By Alex Glaze
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE -- A Fredrick couple had some extra invitations for their October wedding, so they each invited some of their favorite celebrities.

"I invited Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini, Ben Rector, Ree Drummond, who is 'Pioneer Woman' on the Food Network," said Kylie Watson.

But Nicholas Weinel and Kylie didn't expect any responses. And then they got one from Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Humphrey posted the wedding invitation on his Instagram stories and said that he's coming.

Weinel is a life-long Ravens fan, and he said he's loved watching Humphrey grow since the team took him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"It's been great to see him stay with the team and get the recognition as a great player, but also he's just wildly entertaining," Weinel said. "I knew that he would be a good time at the wedding."

Even if Humphrey doesn't attend, the fact that he even got an invitation is special.

"We've had such trouble with people getting invitations in the mail," said Weinel. "He's probably one of 10 people total that received a physical invitation, because all of our invitations, it seems like, got lost in the mail."

But what are the odds Humphrey actually shows up? It is football season, after all.

"Anything is possible. With so much going on, I'm kind of just hoping," Weinel said.

Only time will tell. The wedding is scheduled for Friday, October 28. The Ravens play on Thursday Night Football the night before in Tampa Bay, so maybe Nicholas will get to celebrate with one of his favorite Ravens.

