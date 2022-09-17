Read full article on original website
Battle begins for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ competition
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The battle begins for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’. Last week, the competition announced over 100 nominees. Products include everything from delicious foods like frozen pizzas to complex technology like a power generator. La Crosse has a couple nominees, including Spotted Cow labels.
Holmen volley keeps rolling with 3-set sweep over Onalaska
Holmen's Izzy Jahr had six kills on the night as the Vikings improved to 6-1 in conference play with a three-set sweep over Onalaska.
Richard Lee Staszewski
Richard Lee Staszewski, 76, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on June 5, 1946 in Waukesha, WI to Ervin and Elaine (Lueders) Staszewski. Rick graduated from Trempealeau High School. He then served in the U.S. Army. He returned to Wisconsin and started working at Trane Co. in computer services. He graduated from UW-L with a Bachelor of Science. He then worked for La Crosse County in computer services before retiring. Rick was a Harley – Davidson enthusiast. He also had an interest in photography. He loved spending time in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Roy William Bantley
Roy W. Bantley Jr., 89, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18 surrounded by his family at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on March 22, 1933 in La Crosse to Roy W. and Harriet (Isenman) Bantley Sr. Roy graduated from Central High School and served with the US Army. He married Carol Ringhardt in 1958. Roy had worked for the Department of Transportation for many years, retiring in 1996. After retirement he worked at Quillin’s and Festival and volunteered at the Good Steward Resale Store. Roy was a very active member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. He enjoyed reading, going to the YMCA, playing racquetball, and walking his daughter’s dog Bear every day.
Jane L. Stone
Jane L. Stone, 75, of West Salem, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in her home. She was born on July 17, 1947 in Waterloo, IA to Robert A. and Genevieve L. (Heidemann) Maltas. She was raised by her grandparents, William and Meta Heidemann. Jane graduated from West Waterloo High School and attended Gates Business College. She married Terry Stone on July 15, 1967 in Waterloo. They were blessed with three daughters, Kris, Tracey, and Tammy. They later divorced in 1990.
Logan volleyball sweeps Sparta
The Logan volleyball team defeated Sparta on Tuesday night in straight sets. Jazzy Davis led the way for the Rangers with 10 kills on the night.
William R “Bill” Bray
William R. “Bill” Bray, 69, of Onalaska, WI died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at his home following a battle with cancer. He was born on February 28, 1953 in Lincoln, Nebraska to John and Jacqueline (Brom) Bray. He married Kathy Korupp on June 5, 1976 in Rochester, Minnesota.
Bangor football preps for big game against Cashton
It’s already week 6 of the Wisconsin high school football season and that brings some important matchups including Cashton (5-0) hosting Bangor (5-0). Bangor has won the Scenic Bluffs Conference every year since 2014. The Cardinals won the conference last year, but lost to Cashton in the second round...
Central boys soccer stay undefeated in MVC play with 4-0 win over West Salem
La Crosse Central boys soccer hosted West Salem in a battle of MVC foes. La Crosse Central got the win 4-0.
Holmen boys soccer hands Onalaska their first MVC loss of the season
Holmen boys soccer hosted Onalaska in a battle of the top MVC teams.
Janis Mae Deml
Janis Mae Deml, 92, of Onalaska, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Onalaska Care Center. Janis was born in La Crosse on May 25, 1930, to Edwin and Christine (Hess) Erickson. She attended La Crosse schools and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. On February 14, 1948, she married Richard “Dick” Deml at Holy Trinity parish in La Crosse. Janis worked as a designer for several floral shops including La Crosse Floral.
James “Jim” Hansen
James “Jim” Richard Hansen, age 83 of Winona, was called to his eternal home on September 14, 2022. Jim was born on June 21, 1939 in rural Morton, MN to James and Vera (Witti) Hansen. He was united in marriage to Beverly Jones on September 3, 1961 and together they were blessed with 3 children. Jim attended South Dakota State University and Mankato State University before he and the family made their home in Winona, MN. He spent 26 years employed at Watkins and later Hiawatha Valley Mental Health before retiring.
Audrey Caroline Harnisch
Audrey C. Harnisch, 80, of Osseo, WI, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022, at Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI, while surrounded by her beloved family. Audrey was born on May 17, 1942, to Clarence and Anna Marie (Mary) Swaim at home on the family farm in Pleasantville, WI. Audrey loved growing up on the farm. She fondly recalled milking cows by hand, dressing up litters of kittens, fishing in the creek and cooking for the threshing crews.
