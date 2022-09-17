Read full article on original website
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'
LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Kobe Bryant crash photos case takes new twist amid latest settlement
The Kobe Bryant crash photos case is not yet over … at least for the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers icon, Vanessa Bryant. To recall, Vanessa and co-plaintiff Chris Chester filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff’s and Fire departments. They were eventually awarded $15 million each in damages following a two-week jury trial last August. The lawsuit addressed the shocking and controversial leak of the photos from the helicopter crash site where Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others died.
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has long been criticized for his health issues. Multiple injuries have held this man back, particularly over the past few years. At this point, it isn’t surprising that AD has been tagged with the “injury-prone” label. ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne has come to Davis’ defense, though. She acknowledged […] The post Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
NBA Twitter is going bonkers over bald LeBron James
LeBron James has officially done it. After years and years of jokes about his receding hairline, the Los Angeles Lakers star has finally accepted his fate as a balding man, like the millions of 40-ish males out there. Check out King James looking ecstatic showing off his clean shaven head: LeBron finally gave up on […] The post NBA Twitter is going bonkers over bald LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors
The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics
If the Boston Celtics decide to look for a Robert Williams III replacement while the big man recovers from surgery, they could consider LaMarcus Aldridge for the role. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics showed a “little interest” in Aldridge this summer. Now with Williams set to undergo surgery and be sidelined for […] The post Woj drops eye-opening LaMarcus Aldridge tidbit after Robert Williams injury news for Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T
Bosh says James has set the new standard of great players in the league
Spurs Remain Interested in Lakers Trade for Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers could still move Russell Westbrook in a trade, and the San Antonio Spurs remain interested.
