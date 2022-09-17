Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Ballot Fight Over Electric Car Tax Splits Newsom From Fellow Democrats
Proposition 30 would tax the wealthiest Californians to pay for electric car rebates and charging stations. Enviro groups support it and it's ahead in the polls. So why is Gov. Gavin Newsom joining business and conservative groups to oppose it?. Proposition 30, a "clean air initiative" that would tax the...
ijpr.org
Environmental groups and the BLM fight over forests, but share similar passions and goals
The Applegate Valley is a beautiful part of Southern Oregon, full of small towns, local vineyards and home to threatened species like the Northern Spotted Owl. Standing in the hills west of town, George Sexton unfolds a large paper map of the valley, and points to a winding, rocky road.
ijpr.org
Tue 8:30 | $$$ for fire ravaged and threatened communities in NorCal
The California Fire Foundation (CFF), with support from The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation), awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments statewide, including 17 in far northern California. The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response. Funding will be used to purchase personal...
ijpr.org
Oregon can’t find anyone to handle harassment complaints, so it’s spending $100k to recruit
It’s been more than a year since Oregon’s Legislature had what’s known as a legislative equity officer, the official who is supposed to coordinate a response to harassment and retaliation complaints within the Capitol. The vacancy has not lingered for lack of trying. Administrators first posted a...
ijpr.org
Wed 8 AM | Oregon pharmacy group estimates changes coming from federal price negotiation
Politicians have been talking for years about reducing prescription drug prices, and the talk stands a good chance of becoming reality with the passage of the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The process is gradual, affecting a limited list of drugs at first, then expanding over the next seven years. The...
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
ijpr.org
Oregon almost closes COVID vaccination gap between Latino and white Oregonians
In the spring of 2021, the state had a problem: Less than half of Oregon’s adult Hispanic population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In April, Rachael Banks, the director of public health at the Oregon Health Authority, told OPB the gap was an “unacceptable inequity.”. As late...
ijpr.org
SOU president presents plan to address multimillion-dollar deficit
The university is facing a nearly $5 million deficit in the coming year, according to President Bailey. He told faculty and staff that this number will increase dramatically in the coming years if action is not taken. “To be very frank with you, I’m looking at, three years from now,...
ijpr.org
Rain and fall temperatures do not stop fire season
Despite rain and cooler weather in Oregon over the weekend, fire dangers remain in the state. A reminder was released by the Oregon Department of Forestry. “It’s very easy to think that with the lower temperatures that the potential of fire has gone down,” ODF spokesperson Jessica Prakke said. “However, we are still seeing new fire starts daily throughout the state of Oregon.”
