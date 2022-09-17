ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Ballot Fight Over Electric Car Tax Splits Newsom From Fellow Democrats

Proposition 30 would tax the wealthiest Californians to pay for electric car rebates and charging stations. Enviro groups support it and it's ahead in the polls. So why is Gov. Gavin Newsom joining business and conservative groups to oppose it?. Proposition 30, a "clean air initiative" that would tax the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

Tue 8:30 | $$$ for fire ravaged and threatened communities in NorCal

The California Fire Foundation (CFF), with support from The PG&E Corporation Foundation (The Foundation), awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments statewide, including 17 in far northern California. The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response. Funding will be used to purchase personal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Bieber, CA
ijpr.org

As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access

Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

SOU president presents plan to address multimillion-dollar deficit

The university is facing a nearly $5 million deficit in the coming year, according to President Bailey. He told faculty and staff that this number will increase dramatically in the coming years if action is not taken. “To be very frank with you, I’m looking at, three years from now,...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monique Limón
Person
Brian Dahle
Person
Lena Gonzalez
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Bieber
ijpr.org

Rain and fall temperatures do not stop fire season

Despite rain and cooler weather in Oregon over the weekend, fire dangers remain in the state. A reminder was released by the Oregon Department of Forestry. “It’s very easy to think that with the lower temperatures that the potential of fire has gone down,” ODF spokesperson Jessica Prakke said. “However, we are still seeing new fire starts daily throughout the state of Oregon.”
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy