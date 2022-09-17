Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville welcomes new dental practice
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome new dental practice Dentistry at Smithville Marketplace to Smithville with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at 15700 N. U.S. Highway 169, Suite C. The dental practices provides cosmetic, emergency and implant dental services along with...
mycouriertribune.com
Library board rolls back levy, cuts $1.3 million from budget
Ongoing squabbles over the Mid-Continent Public Library budget and how funding is spent continued during the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20. The board ultimately rolled back its tax levy rate by 2 cents, which accounts for $1.3 million in less revenue that staff is now trying to determine how to cut from expenditures.
mycouriertribune.com
Chief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty Hospital
LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim. The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to the top role.
mycouriertribune.com
Select Physical Therapy open house in Kearney
KEARNEY — The new location of Select Physical Therapy will host a community open house and chamber of commerce ribbon cutting starting at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, at 741 Watson Drive, Suites B and C. In addition to physical therapy services, the medical provider offers hand therapy, sports medicine,...
mycouriertribune.com
Driver cited after Smithville school bus crash investigation
SMITHVILLE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit has concluded its investigation into the school bus crash that occurred during the morning bus route Sept. 12 on Mt. Olivet Road. According to the documentation released from the Sheriff's Office, the investigation included interviews of the...
mycouriertribune.com
Dr. Robert L. Cole
Dr. Robert L. Cole, 103, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022, in the loving company of his family. Born and raised to parents Mattie and Percy Cole in Belgrade, MO, he later attended Northwestern College of Optometry. He married Mable M. Pierce in 1940 and they remained inseparable until her death in 2014.
mycouriertribune.com
Starzl highlights impressive Hall of Fame class
KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee celebrated another year of inductees at their banquet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The night prior, the group was recognized at halftime of Kearney’s win over Smithville. There were five individuals and two teams inducted into the hall of fame this year.
mycouriertribune.com
Mable K. Shibley
Mable Katherine Atwater Shibley, 98, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022 with loved ones at her side. A native of Scotland County, MO, Mable was born June 21, 1924, the third of six children of Leasel R. and Allie Deloma (McFarland) Atwater. She was married to William Alvin "Bill" Shibley until his death in 2004. Their relationship was a true love story of 62 years together.
