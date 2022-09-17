ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville welcomes new dental practice

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce will welcome new dental practice Dentistry at Smithville Marketplace to Smithville with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at 15700 N. U.S. Highway 169, Suite C. The dental practices provides cosmetic, emergency and implant dental services along with...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Library board rolls back levy, cuts $1.3 million from budget

Ongoing squabbles over the Mid-Continent Public Library budget and how funding is spent continued during the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20. The board ultimately rolled back its tax levy rate by 2 cents, which accounts for $1.3 million in less revenue that staff is now trying to determine how to cut from expenditures.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Chief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty Hospital

LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim. The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to the top role.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Select Physical Therapy open house in Kearney

KEARNEY — The new location of Select Physical Therapy will host a community open house and chamber of commerce ribbon cutting starting at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, at 741 Watson Drive, Suites B and C. In addition to physical therapy services, the medical provider offers hand therapy, sports medicine,...
KEARNEY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
Clay County, MO
Government
Clay County, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
mycouriertribune.com

Driver cited after Smithville school bus crash investigation

SMITHVILLE — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit has concluded its investigation into the school bus crash that occurred during the morning bus route Sept. 12 on Mt. Olivet Road. According to the documentation released from the Sheriff's Office, the investigation included interviews of the...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Dr. Robert L. Cole

Dr. Robert L. Cole, 103, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022, in the loving company of his family. Born and raised to parents Mattie and Percy Cole in Belgrade, MO, he later attended Northwestern College of Optometry. He married Mable M. Pierce in 1940 and they remained inseparable until her death in 2014.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Starzl highlights impressive Hall of Fame class

KEARNEY — The Kearney High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee celebrated another year of inductees at their banquet on Saturday, Sept. 10. The night prior, the group was recognized at halftime of Kearney’s win over Smithville. There were five individuals and two teams inducted into the hall of fame this year.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Mable K. Shibley

Mable Katherine Atwater Shibley, 98, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022 with loved ones at her side. A native of Scotland County, MO, Mable was born June 21, 1924, the third of six children of Leasel R. and Allie Deloma (McFarland) Atwater. She was married to William Alvin "Bill" Shibley until his death in 2004. Their relationship was a true love story of 62 years together.
LIBERTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy