Mable Katherine Atwater Shibley, 98, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022 with loved ones at her side. A native of Scotland County, MO, Mable was born June 21, 1924, the third of six children of Leasel R. and Allie Deloma (McFarland) Atwater. She was married to William Alvin "Bill" Shibley until his death in 2004. Their relationship was a true love story of 62 years together.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO