ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Makes Large Donation to Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted its first We Show Up Food Drive as part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s statewide We Show Up for Our Communities Week. Throughout the week, HCA Florida Healthcare colleagues are volunteering across the state to support nonprofit organizations in their neighborhoods. Orange Park Hospital collected over 1,000 pounds of food for the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Missing 79-year-old said to be endangered, sought by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night asked for help tracking down a missing 79-year-old man who they said didn’t return home. According to police, Hector Hugo Otalvaro was last seen in the area of Normandy Boulevard just west of I-295 at about 3 p.m. He’s said to have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Society
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

3 children died in single day after being in hot cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Judge tosses part of lawsuit by Murray Hill residents against Jacksonville perfume plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for a Jacksonville-area perfume plant argued successfully Wednesday to have a portion of a lawsuit filed against the plant dismissed. Murray Hill homeowners behind the suit argue that strong smells they believe are coming from the Westside facility make life unbearable, but International Flavors and Fragrances Chemical Holdings said the lawsuit had no merit because the homeowner’s claims do not legally meet the standard of being a nuisance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Memorial Services#Vietnam Memorial#National Pow Mia#The Cecil Commerce Center#American Legion Post
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body found at Southside dog park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

RCL rolls to Brunswick to try Mr. Shuck’s Seafood

River City Live has a wide viewing area…that includes parts of southeast Georgia. Rance picked up a suggestion to try Mr. Shuck’s Seafood located in Brunswick. - Donte Habersham is the Owner of Mr. Shuck’s seafood, a Brunswick staple restaurant serving fresh Southern Seafood. He started Mr. Shuck’s 12 years ago in his Grandmother’s backyard from a thought that turned into passion. Today, the restaurant operates alongside the market where guests can enjoy a craft cocktail, coastal-inspired decor and vibes and food favorites like low country boils, fried corn and the signature Shuck’s Fried buffalo eggs. The motto at Mr. Shuck’s is ‘No Bag Needed’. Mr. Shuck’s also ships it’s addicting Shuck Sauce and Garlic Butter online. You’ll find menu favorites like blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or their Shuck’s Fried buffalo eggs.
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
News4Jax.com

2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Gaston moving through the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was located near latitude 39.0 North, longitude 40.0 West. Gaston is moving toward the northeast near 14 mph (26 km/h). A turn to the east is expected on Thursday, and Gaston is expected to stall near...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy