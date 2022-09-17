Read full article on original website
HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital Makes Large Donation to Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital hosted its first We Show Up Food Drive as part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s statewide We Show Up for Our Communities Week. Throughout the week, HCA Florida Healthcare colleagues are volunteering across the state to support nonprofit organizations in their neighborhoods. Orange Park Hospital collected over 1,000 pounds of food for the Food Pantry of Green Cove Springs.
Nearly 400 veterans have applied to become teachers in Florida under DeSantis-backed program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 400 veterans have applied for teaching jobs in Florida using a new pathway created by the legislature and championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, but locally, there haven’t been any hires in two of the biggest school districts. DeSantis has touted the program in recent...
New app aims to tackle homelessness in Jacksonville by offering money to encourage change
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local nonprofit is turning to a new app to help tackle the issue of homelessness in Jacksonville. For decades, Sulzbacher has been working to assist the unhoused in Jacksonville and provide health, housing and financial help. Now, the nonprofit is using a new app to...
Missing 79-year-old said to be endangered, sought by Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night asked for help tracking down a missing 79-year-old man who they said didn’t return home. According to police, Hector Hugo Otalvaro was last seen in the area of Normandy Boulevard just west of I-295 at about 3 p.m. He’s said to have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Jacksonville residents have mixed emotions on potential new high rise for former site of Jacksonville Landing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Downtown Investment Authority is expected to officially sign off on a $35 million plan to bring new high-rise apartments to the former site of The Jacksonville Landing. The developer’s plan is to integrate with the new Riverfront Plaza, but there’s still more to it. Once...
Jacksonville mother sentenced to life in prison in death of 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter. Former Navy Petty Officer Brianna Williams, 30, gets credit for 1,043 days served and has 30 days to appeal. Judge Kevin Blasz handed down the sentence Tuesday afternoon,...
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts major drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
3 children died in single day after being in hot cars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
Judge tosses part of lawsuit by Murray Hill residents against Jacksonville perfume plant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for a Jacksonville-area perfume plant argued successfully Wednesday to have a portion of a lawsuit filed against the plant dismissed. Murray Hill homeowners behind the suit argue that strong smells they believe are coming from the Westside facility make life unbearable, but International Flavors and Fragrances Chemical Holdings said the lawsuit had no merit because the homeowner’s claims do not legally meet the standard of being a nuisance.
A former UF Health nurse accused of stealing hospital medication is the target of three investigations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Allegations of stealing pain medication at two different hospitals in two different cities are not the only legal issues for a now-former nurse who was arrested on Friday. News4JAX has uncovered court documents that show Desiree Lato, 41, of Jacksonville also currently has a vulnerable adult...
9 hospitalized after crash involving a JTA bus, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a truck and a Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) bus sent nine people to the hospital Monday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD). The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Cesery Boulevard on the Arlington Expressway service road, according to...
News4JAX Super 10: Shakeups galore as upsets reshuffle rankings in Week 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Body found at Southside dog park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
Does former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels have a clear path to re-enter politics?
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Following last Thursday’s acquittal of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels we’re looking into whether he has a viable path to re-enter politics. This comes after Daniels released a statement following his acquittal and statement that he is the victim of a political witch hunt.
RCL rolls to Brunswick to try Mr. Shuck’s Seafood
River City Live has a wide viewing area…that includes parts of southeast Georgia. Rance picked up a suggestion to try Mr. Shuck’s Seafood located in Brunswick. - Donte Habersham is the Owner of Mr. Shuck’s seafood, a Brunswick staple restaurant serving fresh Southern Seafood. He started Mr. Shuck’s 12 years ago in his Grandmother’s backyard from a thought that turned into passion. Today, the restaurant operates alongside the market where guests can enjoy a craft cocktail, coastal-inspired decor and vibes and food favorites like low country boils, fried corn and the signature Shuck’s Fried buffalo eggs. The motto at Mr. Shuck’s is ‘No Bag Needed’. Mr. Shuck’s also ships it’s addicting Shuck Sauce and Garlic Butter online. You’ll find menu favorites like blue crabs, snow crabs, shrimp, crawfish, low country boil, fried corn or their Shuck’s Fried buffalo eggs.
2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
Tropical Storm Gaston moving through the open Atlantic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – At 5 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Gaston was located near latitude 39.0 North, longitude 40.0 West. Gaston is moving toward the northeast near 14 mph (26 km/h). A turn to the east is expected on Thursday, and Gaston is expected to stall near...
JSO: Narcotics Unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a drug bust with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million adults, officials said Monday. JSO said it seized three kilograms of fentanyl, 1.26 kilograms of cocaine, and over 6,000 counterfeit pills. The post made was recognizing the “great...
18-year-old charged with murder in woman’s death, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a home in the Moncrief Park neighborhood. According to a news release from JSO, the woman “appeared to have suffered...
