Park City, UT

Park Record

Way We Were: Lucky to live

Dalton Gackle, Park City Museum Research, Digital Services, and Social Media Coordinator. On September 15, 1916, members of the Summit County Democrats were on their way from Park City to Kamas to attend the Democratic Convention. J.C Crooks, a beer distributor in town, was driving a party of six, including himself.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Mountain High Outfitters ascends into Park City

One would think a retailer called Mountain High Outfitters would have originated in a place like Park City. But truth be told, the store that will celebrate a grand opening at Canyons Village this weekend is mostly known for its branches located in the south, said owner Christopher Groom. “My...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Utah Native Plant Society will host a presentation that spreads the importance of local pollinators

The Summit County Library auditorium will be abuzz with a presentation about bees when the Utah Native Plant Society presents Dr. Joseph Wilson on Friday, Sept. 23. Wilson, a Utah State University biologist and author of “The Bees in Your Backyard” and the children’s book “Bees are the Best!,” will introduce and discuss the importance of Utah’s native pollinators, said Kati Gyulassy, Utah Native Plant Society Summit County chapter president.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Sundance announces ticket sales and venues for the 2023 film festival

The Sundance Institute has announced on-sale ticket dates, venues and the online platform for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for Jan 19-29. Passes and packages will go on sale to the public on Oct. 17, according to a press release. Online ticketing packages will be available Dec. 13, and individual tickets for the public go on sale Jan. 12.
PARK CITY, UT
Robb Report

This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window

With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass.  And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun.  Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City’s defense continues to flex its muscles

Backed up just past its own 40 and facing a critical fourth down, Park City’s defense needed to do what it had consistently done all season: Get a stop. The Miners led 21-3 at halftime, but their lead was down to 21-16 late in the fourth quarter after two Highland touchdowns. With all the momentum on Highland’s side, Park City had to buckle down and close out the game.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Heber Valley bypass could destroy iconic north fields and pollute Provo River, critics say

The following article was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Park Record, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and KPCW.org. Brian Wimmer, president of Trout Unlimited in Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where the fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
HEBER CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide

Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

