Park Record
Way We Were: Lucky to live
Dalton Gackle, Park City Museum Research, Digital Services, and Social Media Coordinator. On September 15, 1916, members of the Summit County Democrats were on their way from Park City to Kamas to attend the Democratic Convention. J.C Crooks, a beer distributor in town, was driving a party of six, including himself.
Park Record
Mountain High Outfitters ascends into Park City
One would think a retailer called Mountain High Outfitters would have originated in a place like Park City. But truth be told, the store that will celebrate a grand opening at Canyons Village this weekend is mostly known for its branches located in the south, said owner Christopher Groom. “My...
Park Record
Record editorial: Reaching accords about Park City special events will not be an easy task
Do you see the Park Silly Sunday Market as an exciting day on Main Street? Or is the event just a hassle for you?. And what about the Park City Kimball Arts Festival? Is it a weekend to head to Main Street to shop for something to brighten up an empty wall? Or do the crowds just not make a trip worthwhile?
Park Record
Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.
We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
Park Record
Utah Native Plant Society will host a presentation that spreads the importance of local pollinators
The Summit County Library auditorium will be abuzz with a presentation about bees when the Utah Native Plant Society presents Dr. Joseph Wilson on Friday, Sept. 23. Wilson, a Utah State University biologist and author of “The Bees in Your Backyard” and the children’s book “Bees are the Best!,” will introduce and discuss the importance of Utah’s native pollinators, said Kati Gyulassy, Utah Native Plant Society Summit County chapter president.
Park Record
Sundance announces ticket sales and venues for the 2023 film festival
The Sundance Institute has announced on-sale ticket dates, venues and the online platform for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for Jan 19-29. Passes and packages will go on sale to the public on Oct. 17, according to a press release. Online ticketing packages will be available Dec. 13, and individual tickets for the public go on sale Jan. 12.
This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window
With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass. And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun. Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
Wildfire breaks out in Provo Canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A new wildfire started south of Vivian Park in Provo Canyon; the South Fork Fire, as it is being called, was discovered on September 19. It […]
Park Record
Park City’s defense continues to flex its muscles
Backed up just past its own 40 and facing a critical fourth down, Park City’s defense needed to do what it had consistently done all season: Get a stop. The Miners led 21-3 at halftime, but their lead was down to 21-16 late in the fourth quarter after two Highland touchdowns. With all the momentum on Highland’s side, Park City had to buckle down and close out the game.
Park Record
Heber Valley bypass could destroy iconic north fields and pollute Provo River, critics say
The following article was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Park Record, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and KPCW.org. Brian Wimmer, president of Trout Unlimited in Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where the fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
utahstories.com
Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide
Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
Church releases rendering, location and groundbreaking date for Utah’s Heber Valley temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has released an exterior rendering, the location and the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple, the state’s 28th temple.
upr.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees' future and more on Behind the Headlines
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), following a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its historic baseball field.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
La Niña expected to impact snowfall for the 3rd consecutive winter
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
Utah 'Super Speeders' causing havoc at over 100 miles per hour
Since the start of 2019, troopers have stopped more than 21,000 motorists traveling 100 mph or more. It’s enough people to fill Real Salt Lake’s stadium or the LDS Conference Center.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man chases, catches thieves who tried stealing catalytic converter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man chased after a thief, in the middle of the night, who allegedly stole a catalytic converter from his truck and it was all caught on camera. The victim, Chris Martin, of this attempted theft has been targeted before and the second...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover burglary tools, broken glass on Weber County man
A Weber County man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies stopped the 56-year-old Roy man traveling westbound on S.R. 40, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants from outside of Summit County.
KSLTV
Family of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son’s death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal’s...
