ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Good Sports: Tim Simons still coaching Valley football at 80 years old

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6qeL_0hyqiPm100

For 62 years, Tim Simons has been coaching the game he loves.

"I've never lost that passion for the sport of football and in particular, I really enjoy working with young people still," he said.

You'll see the Central Valley legend out on the practice field now coaching the freshman team at Clovis North.

"The kids really haven't changed that much," he said. "I mean, this world changes and evolves, and I think I've done a pretty good job of adjusting with that. But as far as the kids, I love these kids I'm going to coach today."

But before his time as a Bronco, Simons would make a name for himself at Clovis High.

Becoming the head football coach in 1976, he amassed five Central Section championships and 11 league titles over 24 years.

"We won a lot of games but more than that, the great camaraderie we developed and the relationships with all the players, it was a tremendous experience for my lifetime," he said.

In 2000, Simons would take his talents to Fresno State.

He joined Pat Hill's staff as a receivers coach, a part of some of the most memorable games in program history

In 2007, he would come back to the high school ranks, helping launch Clovis North's football program.

Although he's no longer at the helm of the program, he's still making an inpact.

"He's a mentor for me," says head football coach Mike Jacot. "I visit with him daily. Get new perspectives on things. Just even now, bringing our lower levels up and I know I'm getting players that know the expectations of what it means to be in a committed football program."

Despite his mentor status, the 80-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.

"He'll talk to me about workouts all the time," Jacot said. "I come out, do some running and he'll tell me what he did on the stairs. The fact that I'm having a competition with someone of his age, I feel pretty good about myself, but not after talking to him sometimes."

For coach Simons, his fire for the game still burns bright -- a flame he's not ready to put out just yet.

"Maybe someday, I'll figure out what I would do without coaching and being around young people, but I haven't figured that out yet," he said. "I don't want to do it."

Comments / 2

Related
milb.com

Storm blow through to take Cal League crown

The winds started howling during the final week of the regular season, and only after claiming their first title in 11 years, did the Storm finally die down. Buoyed by a strong pitching performance from Victor Lizarraga and a knack for the clutch hit, Single-A Lake Elsinore held off Fresno, 3-2, on Tuesday night to sweep to its first California League championship since 2011.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Clovis, CA
Fresno, CA
Sports
Clovis, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
clovisroundup.com

The Clovis Sports Roundup

Clovis West, playing at home, finished undefeated in non-league play after shutting out Edison. Ryan Markarian threw three touchdown passes on five completions, connecting with Tytus Khajavi and Marshel Sanders (twice). The Golden Eagles (5-0) will open play host to Buchanan on Sept. 30. Buchanan 31, San Joaquin Memorial 24.
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Yosemite High School Hires New Assistant Principal

OAKHURST — Yosemite Unified School District is pleased to announce that Melinda Gresham has been hired to be the new Assistant Principal of Yosemite High School. Melinda Gresham is a 20-year resident of Coarsegold and has been an educator for 22 years, 16 of those years at Coarsegold School. This past year she embarked on a new adventure as the 3-5 teacher at Gold Creek Academy, a new hybrid program on the Coarsegold Campus. She earned her BA from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, her teaching credential from Bakersfield State, and earned her MA in Teaching and Learning and her administration credential from Brandman University.
COARSEGOLD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Sports#Coaching#I Feel Pretty#American Football
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know how Fresno was founded?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Legacy Construction is building a legacy in the Central Valley

Legacy Construction is a full-service local commercial contractor specializing in healthcare, retail and mixed-use developments. They’ve been in business in Fresno and the Central Valley since 2007. CEO Bill Cummings stopped by the studio to talk about the legacy they’re building as a trusted partner for local healthcare organizations....
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

The Saga of How Reclaimed Fresno Water Leaks Out to West Side

The city of Fresno hadn’t bothered much recently with a mound of groundwater that accumulates beneath its southwest wastewater treatment plant every year. For decades, it traded a chunk of the water to the Fresno Irrigation District for about half of the amount back in Kings River water but had let that deal lapse the past two years.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Drivers Show Why They’re Really Bad

Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KERN COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy