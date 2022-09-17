DIOR’S GREEN THUMB: For the newest installment of its Dior Cultural Gardens project, the brand is hosting a dance performance at the Château de Versailles on Wednesday. “Sunlight Under Water,” which was choreographed by Carolyn Carlson, will be performed by Hugo Marchand near Jean-Michel Othoniel’s fountain sculptures, called “Les Belles Danses,” in the chateau’s Water Theater Grove.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO