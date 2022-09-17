Silver Alert canceled for McCordsville man

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond police are warning the public of someone who is doing the unthinkable in connection to the death of Officer Seara Burton. Scammers are now trying to use her name and death to make money. The online scam uses her photo, identifies her as a member of the Indiana Police Department (there is no such thing) and includes a button to click on to donate. RPD is encouraging anyone that wants to donate to make sure they’re doing it to a legitimate fundraising event or account.

