Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista to consider new appointments to Planning Commission

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

City of Chula Vista. (Gustavo Solis/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Chula Vista City Council members on Tuesday will consider filling two vacancies on the Planning Commission.

The vacancies opened on the seven-member board after commissioners Javier Nava and Gabriel Gutierrez completed the maximum allotted time of two consecutive terms. Commissioners are appointed and serve four-year terms on a staggered basis, each of which expires on June 30.

Nava served as a qualified professional and Gutierrez served at-large.

Persons qualified for the seats should include architects, landscape architects, land planners, urban planners, civil engineers, and other design professionals with suitable experience, according to Chula Vista’s municipal code.

Four individuals submitted applications and all are set to be interviewed Tuesday by council members.

The applicants are:

Jim Combs, an assistant civil engineer with the city of San Diego who also serves on Chula Vista’s Board of Appeals and Advisors. In his application, he said he will ensure that anyone who may be impacted by a proposed project, even if controversial, will have their voice heard.

Jose Doria, a State Farm Insurance agent. He said he will bring to the board his experience in managing a business and raising a family in Chula Vista.

Bryan Felber, a former specialist in procurement and contracts. He also taught subcontracting at San Diego State University and is now retired. Felber said he wants to help the city “wisely plan for the future.”

Omar Romo, a consultant with experience in urban planning and environment. He is also a member of the Chula Vista Measure P Citizens Oversight Committee and the San Diego County Integrated Regional Water Management. If selected, he said he would like to help the city move toward a more pedestrian-friendly area with vistas and landscapes.

Tuesday’s deliberation is scheduled as a special meeting at 4 p.m. in the executive conference room at city hall.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

kusi.com

SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman, 26, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Wanted in 2020 Killing of San Diego Man

Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman wanted for the 2020 killing of a San Diego man, authorities said Tuesday. Sheila Camarena, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for the September 2020 death of Mychael Farve, 33. The killing occurred in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

