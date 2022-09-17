ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson vets slam U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters

By Gloria Rebecca Gomez
Arizona Mirror
 5 days ago
Don Womack, a former Marine and Vietnam War veteran, speaks during an event calling out U.S. Senate candidate from Arizona Blake Masters for his comments on the military. Standing behind him are other Tucson-area veterans. Photo courtesy of the Arizona Democratic Party

A group of Tucson veterans fired back at Blake Masters’ incendiary comments on the military this week, saying he isn’t a fit representative for the more than half a million veterans in the state .

“A man like Blake Masters, who has no respect for our service – he has no business representing us anywhere, let alone at the U.S. Senate,” said Air Force veteran Sylvia Gonzalez Andersh, during a press event Thursday afternoon organized by the Arizona Democratic Party.

Andersh is a member of #WeAreCommonDefense, a progressive veterans group, and was part of a group of five veterans who resigned from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s veterans advisory council in protest last year.

The event on Thursday was small, with only seven veterans and a few reporters in attendance.

During the event Andersh pointed to recently revealed emails Masters wrote about 9/11 , and the ensuing Iraq war as proof that he lacks respect for service members. The emails were sent while Masters was in college, and in them he defended the right to disseminate conspiracy theories about 9/11 and questioned the “story we’ve been told” about the tragic event.

“Thousands of Americans lost their lives on that horrible day. And many, too many, of my fellow men and women paid the ultimate price in the conflicts that followed. With his words, Blake Masters dishonors their service and he dishonors their memory,” Andersh said, her voice breaking.

The Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate hasn’t confined his inflammatory remarks to college emails, though. Master has several times called for a wholesale firing of military leaders since he began campaigning last year. In November, Masters released a campaign video on Twitter calling military leaders “incompetent” and “woke corporate bozos”.

Don Womack, a former Marine and Vietnam War veteran, said he was in disbelief after hearing the comments. They amount to insults against the rank and file, Womack said, and are especially offensive given Masters himself has never served.

“At the end of the day, what Masters has said is nothing short of disgraceful. His comments are nothing short of a personal attack on me and every other veteran and military family who has sacrificed to serve our country,” he said.

For Sue Ritz, a retired National Guard Master Sergeant with 24 years of service under her belt, the contrast between Masters and the previous men who held the seat he’s vying for is stark. Masters is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, who flew combat missions in the Gulf War, to fill an office previously held by the late Sen. John McCain, who was a naval officer and a prisoner of war for five years during the Vietnam War.

“Listening to a guy like Blake Masters insult our military while running against Mark Kelly, a Navy combat pilot, for the seat once occupied by the great Senator John McCain – well that’s an insult to everyone,” she said.

Ritz allowed that criticism of the military isn’t unwelcome in a country that values the First Amendment right to free speech, but reiterated that Masters, with his lack of a service record and disrespectful comments, isn’t the one to do it. If he really wants to effect change, Ritz said, he should join up.

“He’s still young enough to join. If he’s got so many things he’s going to do to change the military – he’s 35 years old, there’s a recruiting station I can take him to right now and he can join the Army National Guard today,” she said.

Masters’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The post Tucson vets slam U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Arizona Mirror

What Biden has and, maybe just as importantly, has not done

President Biden has announced he will be cutting or eliminating student loan debt for millions of Americans. It’s the latest in a growing list of tangible, beneficial achievements by his administration. One of the best ways to assess what President Biden has accomplished since taking office is to put his administration’s achievements into context — […] The post What Biden has and, maybe just as importantly, has <i>not</i> done appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop a law that restricts recording videos of cops

A coalition of news organizations, including the Arizona Mirror, and civil libertarians filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block a new law that would make it a crime to take video of police officers in some situations, arguing that it violates the First Amendment. “If it goes into effect, HB2319 would have a dramatic chilling […] The post Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop a law that restricts recording videos of cops appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

AZ teacher, school staff pay raises at risk if spending limit isn’t lifted

Schools in Arizona could lose access to more than $1 billion lawmakers gave them this school year if the state doesn’t take action to lift a 40-year-old spending limit placed on school districts.  School superintendents from districts across the state with markedly different student populations — from Bullhead City School District on Arizona’s western border, […] The post AZ teacher, school staff pay raises at risk if spending limit isn’t lifted appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise

A Republican legislative candidate is proposing a $10,000 pay raise for every teacher in Arizona, but the president of the state’s largest teacher’s union isn’t convinced.  Matt Gress, a candidate for the state House of Representatives aiming to represent District 4 in northeast Phoenix, announced his “Pay Teachers First” plan on Monday, centered around an […] The post A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

