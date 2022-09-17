Read full article on original website
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes all lanes on Route 581 westbound in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of Route 581 west in Cumberland County. PennDOT is reporting that there is a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Pa. 581 west between the Beginning of US 11 and Exit 5A; U.S. 11 South/ Pa. 581 west. All lanes are closed. PennDOT has also said there is heavy entrapment. Traffic, according to 511pa.com, is backed up all the way to the South Bridge.
mocoshow.com
Brookeville Road Closure Extended Into November
On September 19, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced that the current closure of Brookeville Road, between Georgia Avenue (MD-97) ,and Grayheaven Manor Road, has been extended through late November. According to the State Highway Administration, the newly–extended duration of the Brookeville Road closure will allow contractors to efficiently complete Brookeville Bypass construction tasks.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
wfmd.com
Frederick Broker Urges Planned Growth
Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A prominent commercial real estate broker believes the Frederick community needs to plan for growth. Tony “C” Checchia owns Verità Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) in Frederick. He got his start in real estate as a backup plan when he was in college studying law. He worked at Long & Foster and eventually ended up launching VCRE.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive Candidates Debate Issues During Forum
They talked about fiscal responsibility and 287g program. County Executive Candidates Jessica Fitzwater (L) and Michael Hough (R) Frederick County, Md (KM) A number of issues were discussed Wednesday during a Frederick County Executive candidates forum on Wednesday. One of the issues had to deal with the 287g program where...
wfmd.com
Hazmat Incident In Brunswick Mitigated
A rail car with a small vapor release was reported at the railyard. Frederick, Md BW & KM) Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials say the hazmat incident at the Brunswick Railyard on Sunday afternoon has been mitigated. . Personnel responded to the incident at around 4:33, and located a...
wfmd.com
Bill To Increase Marriage License Fee To Be Part Of Frederick County’s 2023 Legislative Package
If it passes, the fee would go up by ten-dollars. Frederick, Md (KM) The fee for a marriage license could be going up in Frederick County. The Council voted on Tuesday to add the bill to the County’s 2023 Legislative Package which would boost the fee to $85. The...
VIDEO: Propane grill causes house fire in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, on Saturday, Sept. 17, a woman lit a propane grill at her home on the 7500 block of Inzer Street and walked away. She came back to the grill shortly after and found it on fire.
hagerstownmagazine.com
Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro
Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
theriver953.com
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
Multiple calls send responders scrambling
Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
traveltasteandtour.com
Martinsburg Berkeley, WV
From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
foxbaltimore.com
2 arrested, schools evacuated after possible explosives found at sites in Baltimore County
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — Students were evacuated from Pine Grove Elementary and Middle schools in Carney on Tuesday after an explosive device was found near the property, Baltimore County police said. Meanwhile, police also found bomb-making materials at a motel in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in Woodlawn...
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
wfmd.com
35-Year-Old Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 270, south of Montrose Road around 3:35 a.m. According to Maryland State Police a 2015 Tesla Model S struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna while travelling...
WTOP
A massive sewer tunnel in Alexandria is part of a plan to clean up the Potomac
Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, will ramp up a tunneling project well below the city’s surface next month in an effort to divert sewage from spilling into the Potomac River. The 380-ton tunnel boring machine named “Hazel” was lowered 138 feet — or about 12 stories — into a pumping...
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
