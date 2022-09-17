ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonsboro, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes all lanes on Route 581 westbound in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of Route 581 west in Cumberland County. PennDOT is reporting that there is a multi-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Pa. 581 west between the Beginning of US 11 and Exit 5A; U.S. 11 South/ Pa. 581 west. All lanes are closed. PennDOT has also said there is heavy entrapment. Traffic, according to 511pa.com, is backed up all the way to the South Bridge.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Brookeville Road Closure Extended Into November

On September 19, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced that the current closure of Brookeville Road, between Georgia Avenue (MD-97) ,and Grayheaven Manor Road, has been extended through late November. According to the State Highway Administration, the newly–extended duration of the Brookeville Road closure will allow contractors to efficiently complete Brookeville Bypass construction tasks.
BROOKEVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Council Passes Legislation to Establish Registration and Operating Requirements for Electric Scooters, Including the Use of Helmets and Reflectors

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 20, 2022. From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council President Gabe Albornoz. Bill 36-21, sponsored by Councilmember Katz and Council President Albornoz, will create safer streets for e-scooter riders and pedestrians. ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 20, 2022—The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously today to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Broker Urges Planned Growth

Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A prominent commercial real estate broker believes the Frederick community needs to plan for growth. Tony “C” Checchia owns Verità Commercial Real Estate (VCRE) in Frederick. He got his start in real estate as a backup plan when he was in college studying law. He worked at Long & Foster and eventually ended up launching VCRE.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Washington County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Washington County, MD
Government
State
Washington State
City
Boonsboro, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Executive Candidates Debate Issues During Forum

They talked about fiscal responsibility and 287g program. County Executive Candidates Jessica Fitzwater (L) and Michael Hough (R) Frederick County, Md (KM) A number of issues were discussed Wednesday during a Frederick County Executive candidates forum on Wednesday. One of the issues had to deal with the 287g program where...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Hazmat Incident In Brunswick Mitigated

A rail car with a small vapor release was reported at the railyard. Frederick, Md BW & KM) Frederick County Fire and Rescue officials say the hazmat incident at the Brunswick Railyard on Sunday afternoon has been mitigated. . Personnel responded to the incident at around 4:33, and located a...
BRUNSWICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
hagerstownmagazine.com

Day Tripper: Downtown Waynesboro

Fall is fabulous in Waynesboro PA, situated in the southeastern part of Franklin County. The vibrant beauty of South Mountain is exceptional in the fall, and what better time to visit than downtown Waynesboro’s Market Day, October 1, 2022. It is a great celebration of small-town America and everything fall. With a downtown district recently added to the National Register of Historic Places, it is a one-of-a-kind backdrop for family fun with food and craft vendors, a chili cook-off, a scarecrow contest, music, and fun and games for kids.
WAYNESBORO, PA
theriver953.com

Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city

The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
WINCHESTER, VA
fcfreepress

Multiple calls send responders scrambling

Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
traveltasteandtour.com

Martinsburg Berkeley, WV

From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wfmd.com

35-Year-Old Woman Killed In Montgomery County Crash

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle crash left one woman dead early Sunday morning. Maryland State Police responded to the accident on Interstate 270, south of Montrose Road around 3:35 a.m. According to Maryland State Police a 2015 Tesla Model S struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota Sienna while travelling...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy