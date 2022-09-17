Moorhead Mayor joins WDAY Midday to give updates to City's community center, share thoughts on Fargo's proposed pedestrian bridge

Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Leaders discussing Downtown safety concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo city leaders are discussing downtown safety concerns. Residents report encountering groups of homeless people in the downtown area. Community activists say more needs to be done to help people going through a crisis and that aid should be set aside in the city budget. Fargo police say more officers are needed downtown.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Moorhead Mayor talks pedestrian bridge, mayoral campaign, community center project latest
(Moorhead, MN) -- A community center library project, half-cent sales tax and re-election campaign all on the mind of Moorhead's current Mayor as election season heats up. Shelly Carlson, who replaced former Mayor Jonathan Judd last year, says the big downtown project is a crucial part of the push to update and upgrade the infrastructure of Moorhead moving forward.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead School Board Candidate Clint Rossland hopes to bring data-based decision making to the district
(Moorhead, MN) -- A 12-year resident and longtime contributor to Moorhead Public Schools. Clint Rossland is a Health Systems Engineer at Sanford Health and is running to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. He says he will use prior experiences he has in the city, saying he a participant in multiple discussions regarding the new middle and high schools, and led the referendum committee to build the new high school. Rossland says he wants to continue his commitment to the community through the school board.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Public Service offers $500 rebates to residents seeking electric vehicle "Flex Chargers"
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Public Service is looking to gain insights on the popularity of electric vehicles in the city and attempting to save you some money while doing it. Moorhead Public Service is offering a $500 rebate for electric vehicle owners who purchase a ChargePoint Home Flex charge for their home, along with a separate $50 rebate asking residents if they have either a hybrid or electric vehicle with a charging station in their home. The rebates are coming from Missouri River Energy Services, a joint action non-profit power agency.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo non profit marks milestone for furniture giveaways
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo organization is marking a milestone for its furniture giveaways. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to mark its service to one thousand homes in just over two years. The group provides gently used furniture to those in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead School Board Candidate Ken Lucier voices strong opposition to outside influences affecting local decisions
(Moorhead, MN) -- One school board candidate is looking to keep decisions local and find ways to limit influence from both the state of Minnesota and Washington D.C. Ken Lucier is a Moorhead School Board candidate running in the November election. He says policies currently in place are slowly eating away at parental choice within Moorhead schools.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
RELATED PEOPLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police make several arrests for trespassing in house set to be demolished
(Fargo, ND) -- As many as seven people may face charges for trespassing in a home set to be demolished. Police arrested the alleged trespassers Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue North. Police say all but one of those arrested have no permanent address. One of the people also had outstanding warrants from Fargo and Cass County.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead School Board Candidate Kent Wolford looking to represent teachers, share passion for education, and find ways to create life-long educators
(Moorhead, MN) -- A teaching veteran is throwing his hat into the ring and looking to earn your vote to become a Moorhead School Board member. Kent Wolford was a teacher within the Moorhead Public Schools for nearly 39 years as a social studies and government teacher. He spoke on multiple topics like Critical Race Theory, teacher retention, and contract negotiations for educators. One big topic Wolford tackled is tackling teacher shortages and cultivating school that creates future educators.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Ex-convict who served 29 years for murder shows support for new REIGNITE initiative at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- A former convict who spent 29 years in prison for murder was among those who gathered in Fargo Wednesday to help jumpstart the new R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative at the Cass County Jail. "We all are going to make mistakes. I made probably the worst mistake you could ever...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nurse staffing levels up and Covid-19 case numbers are down at Essentia Health in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The news is relatively good when it comes to nurse staffing levels at Essentia Health in Fargo. "I would say it's probably more in the 90 to 95 percent. I don't have the exact statistics but we are almost back to where we were pre-covid. But our volumes have been higher. So typically we had opened bed positions and now on a day-to-day basis we are running right up against our capacity," said the hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Vetter, while giving an exclusive update on Essentia's current operations.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU participates in "Banned Books Week", citing "worrying trends" across country
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University is participating in a tradition meant to raise awareness about challenges, bans, and removals facing books across the country. The university is introducing the "Banned Book Challenge", which encourages students and residents to pay attention to efforts to censor books across the United States. An official from NDSU says the university is not seeing challenges and bans in North Dakota, but cites "worrisome trends" when it comes to specific laws being passed in states across the country.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Not guilty plea issued by Fargo triple murder suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The man accused of shooting two people and their unborn child at a North Fargo business last November has entered his plea. Anthony Reese has pleaded not guilty to all three counts of murder in the shooting, which took place at Composite America off 27th street north last year just moments after Reese was fired from his job there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police cruiser involved in accident near police station
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo police cruiser was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon, near the main entrance to the police station. The accident happened around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. An officer at the scene did not provide details on how the accident happened, but told WDAY News First that no one was injured. The police cruiser had damage to both sides of the vehicle and the driver's airbag appeared to be deployed. A dark blue minivan towed away from the scene showed significant damage to the front end. The accident caused a traffic backup at the intersection, where a police officer stood directing traffic. The scene was cleared by 4:30. An officer at the scene said a department public information officer would be providing additional information after the accident is investigated.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested on outstanding warrants after Fargo fight
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men are under arrest on outstanding warrants after a fight in Fargo. Officials say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Cuellar early Monday morning in the 42-hundred block of 45th Street South when officers approached. Flores ran from the scene and was arrested for refusal to halt and an outstanding warrant.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
VCSU addressing teacher shortage using grant
(Valley City, ND) -- Valley City State University is using a $600,000 grant to address the critical teacher shortage in North Dakota. The university received the grant from the state Department of Public Instruction. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. The program offers scholarships to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update coming on Mapleton officer involved shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- More details are expected to be released later Monday morning on a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Mapleton last month. Four Fargo police officers fatally shot 35-year old Andrew Martinez on August 1st as Martinez exited a house with a gun.Martinez’s death ended an hours-long standoff.
Comments / 1