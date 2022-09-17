Read full article on original website
Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory.
Northern Burlington shuts down Bordentown - Field hockey recap
Ariel Sprague struck twice while Rylee Boston and Megan Renninger each found the net as Northern Burlington won on the road, 4-0, over Bordentown. Emma Hoppe made one save for the shutout for Northern Burlington (6-1), which 3-0 at the game's midpoint. Bordentown is now 1-5.
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap
Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
Cape May Tech over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap
Adam Dille scored four goals, leading Cape May Tech to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Cape May Court House. Nick Boehm had two assists and also made 16 saves for Cape May Tech (2-5). St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 0-3.
Millville and Hammonton play to tie- Girls soccer recap
Sadie Drozdowski scored two goals for Millville in a 2-2 tie with Hammonton in Hammonton. The tie helped Millville remain unbeaten at 3-0-1. Reilyn Carr and Ariana Cruz each scored for Hammonton (0-6-1).
Late goal over St. John Vianney keeps Colts Neck unbeaten - Field hockey recap
Sophia DeThomasis completed a pass from Kylie Dawson in the final period as Colts Neck won on the road, 1-0, over St. John Vianney. Colts Neck improves to 6-0 while St. John Vianney is now 3-3.
Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap
Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime.
Bent-Cole gets milestone goal, leads No. 3 Camden Catholic past No. 8 Moorestown
Olivia Bent-Cole scored four goals, including the 100th of her career as Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 7-1 victory over Moorestown in Cherry Hill. Bent-Cole, a Northwestern commit who has represented Team USA in several international competitions, now has 102 goals for her career.
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for
Southern edges Jackson Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Antonio scored both goals for Southern in a 2-1 victory at home over Jackson Memorial. Southern improves to 2-3 while Jackson Memorial is now 3-3-1.
Absegami tops Bridgeton - Girls soccer recap
Senior Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice to help propel Absegami to a 3-1 win over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Junior Ella Hayek added a goal while senior Maya Scannell had an assist for Absegami (3-2). Sophomore keeper Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Junior Alexia Sandoval scored for Bridgeton (2-4) with an
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Robbinsville stays unbeaten, fending off determined West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Robbinsville remained undefeated with a 5-3 win at West Windsor-Plainsboro on Wednesday but the victory didn’t turn out to be nearly as easy as it might have appeared at first. For a half, the Ravens cranked up their offense behind three unanswered goals by the area’s leading goal scorer,...
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
Rivalry renewed as No. 13 Hunterdon Central, No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan battle to OT tie
After the final horn sounded on Wednesday afternoon signaling a double-overtime 1-1 tie, the Bridgewater-Raritan and Hunterdon Central players were already talking about the next time they would face each other. “It’s a disappointing result at the moment, but we’ll get another shot at them next time,” Bridgewater-Raritan senior Chris...
Point Pleasant Boro over Jackson Liberty - Girls soccer recap
Ava Bjorndahl made eight saves to earn the shutout in Point Pleasant Boro's 2-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in Point Pleasant. Kyleigh Cilento and Molly Liggett each scored a goal for Point Pleasant Boro (5-0) in the win. Jackson Liberty falls to 5-2.
Toms River North edges Toms River South - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle completed a pass from Arliana Torres as Toms River North won at home, 1-0, over rival Toms River South. Kyran Thievon preserved the win with 11 saves for Toms River North (3-2), which scored in the second half. Delaine Wilkenson stopped 11 shots for Toms River South (2-2-1).
