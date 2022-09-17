Aidan Antonio scored both goals for Southern in a 2-1 victory at home over Jackson Memorial. Southern improves to 2-3 while Jackson Memorial is now 3-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO