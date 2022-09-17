ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Seneca over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap

Ava Thomas, Alyssa Holtz, Kyleigh Welusz, Riley McClelland and Kylee Donegan scored one goal each for Seneca in its 5-0 win over Burlington Township in Burlington Township. Emma Buttocovla had one assist in the victory.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap

Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
Glassboro, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
Millville and Hammonton play to tie- Girls soccer recap

Sadie Drozdowski scored two goals for Millville in a 2-2 tie with Hammonton in Hammonton. The tie helped Millville remain unbeaten at 3-0-1. Reilyn Carr and Ariana Cruz each scored for Hammonton (0-6-1).
MILLVILLE, NJ
Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap

Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap

Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap

Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for
PALMYRA, NJ
Southern edges Jackson Memorial - Boys soccer recap

Aidan Antonio scored both goals for Southern in a 2-1 victory at home over Jackson Memorial. Southern improves to 2-3 while Jackson Memorial is now 3-3-1.
JACKSON, NJ
Absegami tops Bridgeton - Girls soccer recap

Senior Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice to help propel Absegami to a 3-1 win over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Junior Ella Hayek added a goal while senior Maya Scannell had an assist for Absegami (3-2). Sophomore keeper Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Junior Alexia Sandoval scored for Bridgeton (2-4) with an...
BRIDGETON, NJ
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap

Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap

Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
