Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
Southern edges Jackson Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Antonio scored both goals for Southern in a 2-1 victory at home over Jackson Memorial. Southern improves to 2-3 while Jackson Memorial is now 3-3-1.
No. 19 Gill St. Bernards over North Hunterdon- Boys soccer recap
Michael Taliano scored the go-ahead goal in the second half for Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-0 win over North Hunterdon in Gladstone. Alex Chyzowich had the assist on Taliano’s goal for Gill St. Bernard’s (5-1). Dan Scali also scored, while Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for...
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
Hillsborough over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Erik Wierzbicki, Jaron Moni and Evan Howell netted one goal each for Hillsborough in its 3-2 win over Franklin in Hillsborough. Owen Geissler added two assists for Hillsborough, which outscored Franklin 2-0 in the second half after trailing 2-1 at halftime.
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista's goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
Rutherford over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Leo Santana, Daniel Geltrude and Alex Jimenez each scored a goal in Rutherford's 3-0 victory over Weehawken in Weehawken. Alex Sasso made one save for Rutherford (5-0). In defeat, Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-4).
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Louis Recio scored and assisted on the goal by Darius Holmes as Union City won on the road, 2-0, over North Bergen. Union City improves to 3-3 while North Bergen is now 1-3.
Cape May Tech over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap
Adam Dille scored four goals, leading Cape May Tech to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Cape May Court House. Nick Boehm had two assists and also made 16 saves for Cape May Tech (2-5). St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 0-3.
Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley is now 1-5.
Morgan Kotch scores 3 goals as Pennington shuts down Blair - Girls soccer recap
Blair is now 2-3.
Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville's 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves.
Newark East Side over Cedar Grove - Girls soccer recap
Anayah Rivera paced Newark East Side with one goal and one assist in its 4-1 win over Cedar Grove in Newark. Isabelle Machado, Beatriz Oliveira and Sarah Alvarez added one goal each for Newark East Side, which scored four unanswered goals after trailing 1-0. Samira Lukovic netted the only goal...
Dwight-Englewood blanks Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Senior Davis Lee had a goal and assist as Dwight-Englewood overpowered Leonia 3-0 in Leonia. Sophomore Louis Darmon-Sanger and senior Hugo Loius scored a goal apiece for Dwight-Englewood (3-3) while junior Jason Rhee had an assist. Sophomore keeper Kimani Whittner-White finished with five saves. Leonia fell to 0-4-1.
