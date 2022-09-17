Read full article on original website
Griner-less USA make ominous start to women's basketball World Cup
Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points and grabbed four rebounds as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium. But they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess as they cantered to victory in the second-half.
Chris Fagan breaks his silence on horror racism and abortion allegations from his time at Hawthorn - as former top Hawk named in scandal suffers a huge blow to his career
Chris Fagan has joined Alastair Clarkson in denying any wrongdoing in the AFL racism scandal, saying he is 'deeply distressed' about allegations that threaten his coaching career. Both coaches say they will co-operate with an independent investigation into racism claims from their time at Hawthorn, described as 'sickening' by the...
