Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

LIST: Fall events in the Midlands

Looking for fun fall festivities near you? Here is a list of fall events happening in the Midlands. Communities are in alphabetical order and events are in chronological order. If you don’t see an event, tap the link at the bottom of the page and send us the event information....
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

$50,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Mega Millions players should check their tickets. With no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot for Friday has rolled to $301 million. But not before someone in Columbia and Bishopville came close to winning it all last night. LOCAL FIRST |...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How the Fall got its name

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are heading into the first day of Fall but have you ever wondered where the term Fall comes from?. To learn about the origins of this word we have to go back almost 700 years to around 1300. We are in England where the later months of the year were referred to as the harvest but, a new word has arrived on the scene to describe this cooling weather. Autumn which comes from the Latin word Autumnus.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter prepares for evangelical event

SUMTER, S.C. — After nearly two years of planning, the Follow Me Crusade is coming to Sumter. The event starts on Monday night at 7 p.m. with a prayer session and will continue through Thursday. "It's so exciting! Some of us haven't been sleeping," steering committee member Hope Turner...
SUMTER, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th

Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
WIS-TV

Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

The Columbia Veterans Affairs unveils new outpatient clinic in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Orangeburg. The new clinic was revealed after the VA identified that it needed a bigger facility in Orangeburg to treat veterans. The director says the building is...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman reported missing, found dead in bathroom at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner has confirmed the identify of the woman found dead in the restroom of a Belk store at the Columbiana Center Mall. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia was found deceased shortly after 8 p.m. Monday by a store employee in a public bathroom located inside the Belk located off Harbison Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Publix hosting hiring event on Sept. 22

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is hiring at all locations. The company will be hosting interviews at all stores on Thursday, September 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Apply at apply.publix.jobs or stop by your local Publix store. No appointment needed.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Healing Springs Country Store Reopens

Just a few years ago, while visiting family, Sophan Tauch walked into Blackville’s Healing Springs Country Store for the first time. She didn’t realize then that divine intervention was preparing to change her life path. However, she believes it’s clear now. God directed her coast to coast, journeying...
BLACKVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

