Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
LIST: Fall events in the Midlands
Looking for fun fall festivities near you? Here is a list of fall events happening in the Midlands. Communities are in alphabetical order and events are in chronological order. If you don’t see an event, tap the link at the bottom of the page and send us the event information....
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
$50,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Mega Millions players should check their tickets. With no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot for Friday has rolled to $301 million. But not before someone in Columbia and Bishopville came close to winning it all last night. LOCAL FIRST |...
How the Fall got its name
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are heading into the first day of Fall but have you ever wondered where the term Fall comes from?. To learn about the origins of this word we have to go back almost 700 years to around 1300. We are in England where the later months of the year were referred to as the harvest but, a new word has arrived on the scene to describe this cooling weather. Autumn which comes from the Latin word Autumnus.
Sumter prepares for evangelical event
SUMTER, S.C. — After nearly two years of planning, the Follow Me Crusade is coming to Sumter. The event starts on Monday night at 7 p.m. with a prayer session and will continue through Thursday. "It's so exciting! Some of us haven't been sleeping," steering committee member Hope Turner...
Columbia Jubilee brings together commerce, cuisine and community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music, food, and history came together in Columbia on Saturday at the annual Jubilee Festival to celebrate Black history and culture in the city. Program organizer Sherard Shekese Duvall said community, commerce, and cuisine are each part of the making of the festival. “It’s a celebration...
Sumter teacher presented with painting to honor work teaching students about firefighting
SUMTER, S.C. — Frederick Gass is the fire instructor at Sumter Career and Technology Center. After working for 23 years as a firefighter, he now passes that knowledge on to upperclassman working toward their Firefighting I and II certifications. "I’m giving them the real picture. I’m giving them what...
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
Traffic stalled on I-26 near St. Andrews Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic is stalled on I-26 east near St. Andrews Road due to an obstruction in the roadway, according to SCDOT. The incident started around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. No details have been released on what the obstruction was. Two lanes were closed at 8:30 a.m. Traffic...
The Columbia Veterans Affairs unveils new outpatient clinic in Orangeburg
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Orangeburg. The new clinic was revealed after the VA identified that it needed a bigger facility in Orangeburg to treat veterans. The director says the building is...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner has confirmed the identify of the woman found dead in the restroom of a Belk store at the Columbiana Center Mall. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia was found deceased shortly after 8 p.m. Monday by a store employee in a public bathroom located inside the Belk located off Harbison Boulevard.
Kershaw County preparing for citizen input on recreation
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The potential for more parks, walking trails, and recreation could be on the horizon for residents in Kershaw County. The county is hosting three meetings that will provide citizens the chance to speak up about what they want to see in their community. "We did...
Which are the best days to go to the State Fair? This schedule will help you plan your visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair opens on October 12 and runs for 12 days, through October 23. That's 12 days to eat, ride, visit farm animals, take in some fine art and beautiful baked goods ... but which day is the best to go?. Here's a...
Publix hosting hiring event on Sept. 22
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is hiring at all locations. The company will be hosting interviews at all stores on Thursday, September 22 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Apply at apply.publix.jobs or stop by your local Publix store. No appointment needed.
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The body of a woman was found in the bathroom of a Belk store inside a South Carolina mall Monday after not being seen by her coworkers or family since Thursday, according to police. The woman, identified as 63-year-old Bessie Durham, was a janitor at the...
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
Healing Springs Country Store Reopens
Just a few years ago, while visiting family, Sophan Tauch walked into Blackville’s Healing Springs Country Store for the first time. She didn’t realize then that divine intervention was preparing to change her life path. However, she believes it’s clear now. God directed her coast to coast, journeying...
Holly Hill NAACP celebrates more than 50 years serving community
HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Holly Hill NAACP is celebrating more than 50 years in the community. President Gwendolyn Barksdale says her father Reverend John W. Wright chartered the branch in 1971. She now holds leadership alongside vice president Evelyn Benjamin. “I think we have accomplished a lot," said...
