Maple Shade Township, NJ

Maple Shade over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap

Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap

Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
EDISON, NJ
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jackson powers Schalick past Glassboro - Girls soccer recap

Kerri Jackson's five goals and an assist powered Schalick to a 7-2 victory over Glassboro in Glassboro. Angeline Chomo had a goal and two assists for Schalick (4-0-1). Emily Miller added a goal with an assist, and Carly Hayman made two saves. Amina Brown and Valentina Maccarone each scored
GLASSBORO, NJ
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap

Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Mount Olive over Morristown - Girls soccer recap

Bella Duteau and Tehya Schueten each scored in the first half as Mount Olive won on the road, 2-1, over Morristown. Mount Olive remains unbeaten at 5-0-1 while Morristown is now 2-2. Anna Szporn scored before the break in the loss.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap

Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North's 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Hillsborough over Franklin - Boys soccer recap

Erik Wierzbicki, Jaron Moni and Evan Howell netted one goal each for Hillsborough in its 3-2 win over Franklin in Hillsborough. Owen Geissler added two assists for Hillsborough, which outscored Franklin 2-0 in the second half after trailing 2-1 at halftime.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win

Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Delsea boys soccer makes statement, rolls to victory over Timber Creek (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Delsea has evidently grown a little weary playing second fiddle, and now has a pair of statement wins to prove it. After finishing second in the Tri-County Conference Liberty Division for three straight seasons, the Crusaders took sole possession of first place in the Liberty and hope to stay there after a convincing 5-0 victory over Timber Creek on Wednesday in Franklinville.
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
Field hockey: No. 20 Shawnee holds off No. 17 Cherokee

Sophomore Abby Davidson scored in the third quarter to give Shawnee, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead and an eventual 3-2 win over No. 17 Cherokee in Marlton. Juniors Angie Cooker and Maddy Huston each scored as well for Shawnee (3-2) as the game was a back-and-forth affair before Davidson’s goal. Senior goalie Quinlyn Moll finished with 11 saves.
MARLTON, NJ
