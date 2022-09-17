ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Families remember couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno

By Alyssa Flores via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1VGy_0hyqW20n00

The mother of 20-year-old Mariano Cruz clenches the ground where her son's car came tumbling down, ultimately killing him and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Emily Ochoa Ascencio.

The couple was headed from Mendota to Fresno on a very early Saturday morning to drop Emily off at work when the California Highway Patrol says 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence, changed lanes and collided with the couple's car.

Both cars went down an embankment near Highway 99 and McKinley Avenue. Emily and Mariano didn't survive after hitting a tree. She was wearing a seatbelt.

"They were kids," says Maria Ochoa, Emily's mom. "They deserved to live and that was taken away. Their lives were decided for them."

Emily was working toward becoming a pediatric nurse. She adored children and couldn't wait to be a mom herself.

Emily and Mariano were junior high school sweethearts.

"They had dreams of building a life together," says Nataly Cruz, Mariano's mother. "They were young. They wanted to start a family."

Now, the young couple will be together forever.

Their mothers have made the decision to bury them side by side.

"They were just starting to fly and this man took away their wings," Nataly said.

They say their families will continue to stand together too as they work to get justice for their children's deaths.

"We are united in our pain and we are not going to stop," Nataly said.

Roebuck was able to post bond after the crash and was released from jail. He is set to appear in court November 8.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office tells ABC30 that they are still awaiting reports from CHP before deciding whether they will file DUI charges.

"We want him to feel the full weight of the law," Nataly said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for funeral expenses.

Comments / 2

Related
KMJ

Woman Suspected Of DUI After Crashing In Fresno Neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after hitting multiple vehicles in a Fresno neighborhood Tuesday morning. The Fresno Police Department got a call that a driver ran into three different vehicles, a trailer, and a portable basketball hoop, and was trying to drive away.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Teen Found In Stolen Vehicle Prompts Pursuit Through Fresno, Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (KMKJ/FOX26) — A teen has been arrested after taking police on a pursuit through Fresno and Clovis in a stolen vehicle. The Clovis Police Department spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Fresno in the area of Shaw and Peach Avenues Tuesday afternoon. The...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno County Head-On Collision Causes Fatality and Injuries

Driver Dies and Multiple Injuries Result From Highway 180 Accident West of Fresno. A head-on collision in Fresno County on September 17 caused the death of one woman and injured others. The accident happened along Highway 180 eastbound close to Shasta Avenue west of Fresno in a rural area around 9:15 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene to discover the frontal collision involved two vehicles.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Killed in Crash Involving Flatbed Truck in Fresno County

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, three parties were killed in a crash involving a flatbed truck in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. The two-vehicle accident took place on Floral Avenue and Cedar Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m., officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash in Fresno County That...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

Devastating DUI Accident Kills One and Injures Four in Fresno County

A DUI suspect was arrested after a devastating weekend accident in Fresno County that claimed one life and left four people injured. The California Highway Patrol was sent to the scene along Highway 180, west of Kermin, after a 911 call came in around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night September 17, 2022.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Motorcycle Collision on M Street [Merced County, CA]

Motorcyclist Killed in Traffic Accident on 25th Street. The accident happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area along M Street and 25th Street. According to the reports, the motorcycles was riding down the road when he was fatally struck by a van. The impact of the collision left him with critical injuries.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department.    Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St. Officers say they tried to stop […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 die in crash near Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died Sunday in a crash involving a Polaris RZR in Los Gatos Creek in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Around 6:19 p.m. CHP says they were notified of a single-vehicle collision on private property, East of Monterey Avenue and North of Cambridge Avenue.  CHP investigators say […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy