Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In California
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer Noodle
Killer Noodle has two locations in Los Angeles, one being in San Gabriel Valley and the other in Sawtelle. Killer Noodle is, of course, known for their noodles which are traditionally tan tan men in Japanese and is the Japanese version of the Chinese dan dan noodles, a Sichuan classic known for its spice and flavors. Thus, one of the unique points of Killer Noodle is their different spice levels that will get you hot and sweaty after a few bites.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcrw.com
A reason union organizing is so popular in CA? It’s fun
A wave of young union leaders are making the LA labor movement cool and winning elections. But where are the contracts?. California scientists are looking to beavers to help mitigate fire damage through a new office called the Beaver Restoration Unit. Why are these animals so necessary?. The Orange County...
Mas Chingon Tacos to Debut in South Gate
This new restaurant comes from the same owner of Flipping Byrd
purewow.com
The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles
No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
kcrw.com
‘Guest Register’: Portraits of LA hotel residents ‘hit a universal chord’
LA-based photographer Penny Wolin’s portraits have appeared in Esquire, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and Vanity Fair. She’s shot American Icons like Annie Liebowitz, Ansel Adams, George Burns, and Charlton Heston. Before that, her subjects were people on the fringe, just hanging on. In 1975, age at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.
kcrw.com
Charles Fletcher Lummis, America’s first English-language tortilla critic
As the decades go on, fewer people in Southern California remember Charles Fletcher Lummis, and I don’t really blame them. I mean, the quick biography of his life — Midwestern white guy in the late 1800s falls in love with the Southwest and Mexican culture after taking a road trip, takes on the trappings of a Spanish don, helps to rescue California’s Missions from an obsolescence they maybe should’ve deserved, fetishises Indigenous people to the point of creating a museum to showcase their “artifacts” — sounds like a modern-day Highland Park hipster ready to get canceled.
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic Diner
Norms is a Hollywood institution with a surprisingly affordable breakfast. (Los Angeles, CA) - Norms Restaurant on La Cienega is one of the most recognizable buildings in the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' Hoax
In-N-Out Burger's so-called 'secret menu' item that went viral on social media verified as fake. You Can't Order This Item At In-N-Out BurgerCredit: Andrew Weibert/ unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Recently, a TikTok video went viral on the app.
kcrw.com
David Ambroz on mental illness robbing families, foster care segregating queer kids
Growing up, David Ambroz had a mom with mental illness, and his family experienced homelessness before he moved to the foster care system, which can be especially hard for LGBTQ youth. The City and County of LA are phasing out pandemic-related eviction moratoriums. What will it mean for struggling renters...
Two New California Restaurants Rated Best In America
Bon Appetit put together a list of the 10 best new restaurants across the country.
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
Get A Job: Thieves Rob Tee Grizzley’s Los Angeles Home For $1M In Jewelry & Loads Of Cash
Tee Grizzley's San Fernando Valley home was targeted in a robbery, and thieves made off with over $1M in jewelry and tons of cash.
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
Large fire breaks out at Hollywood Bowl following singalong concert
Trees caught fire at the Hollywood Bowl as people were leaving following a "Sound of Music" singalong Saturday evening. The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene and rushed to put out a small cluster of palm trees that had caught on fire. LAFD asked the California Highway Patrol to close a lane of traffic.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
Comments / 0