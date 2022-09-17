ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Guliani
5d ago

Amen, stop sending these criminals money. Stop with the flowers already.They're not dead, just guilty and desperate.And they hope the prayers of their collective fanbase of sycophants will erase their crimes and elevate them out of consequence.Chrisleys, pray for yourselves.Your God should understand and extend you His mercy, because you've been such "exemplary" christians, right?Another example, like Griner, of self-inflicted wounds.Why drag God and everyone else into this mess to save you, when you've done this to yourselves?

Zachariah Propps
5d ago

Yall can say that they will get a slap on the wrist but nothing could be farther from the truth. God will sit this one out and I bet they get 10yrs or more easily. No remorse or admission even after being convicted on all 10 counts. THEY WILL RECEIVE NO PRIVLEGE

Debra Williams
4d ago

when people have money and live in the lap of luxury, for many there is never enough and they will do whatever it takes to get more. pure greed. they deserve some time for this and should have to pay back every single dime.

OK! Magazine

Todd & Julie Chrisley's 30-Year Prison Sentence Postponed After Filing Claims Of A 'Lying' Witness

Todd & Julie Chrisley are letting freedom ring ... but only for one month longer. The Chrisley Knows Best stars — who were charged with conspiracy to commit tax evasion and bank fraud in August 2019 and later sentenced to up to 30 years in prison — have filed for a new hearing after claiming a witness had "lied" on the stand during their original trial. “The government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due,” stated court documents...
tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
Todd Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley
Julie Chrisley
RadarOnline

Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV

Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
TMZ.com

'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' Owner Convicted of Arranging Nephew's Murder

"Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star, James "Tim" Norman is guilty of setting up his nephew's murder ... according to a Missouri jury. The former reality TV star was convicted of three counts -- murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud -- after the jury deliberated for 3 days.
In Touch Weekly

‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno’s Boss Laura Delgado Was Once Convicted of Tax Return Scam

An interesting backstory. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno’s real estate boss, Laura Delgado, was once convicted of a tax return scam, In Touch can confirm. According to documents obtained by In Touch from the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons, Delgado was sentenced to 51 months in prison for filing $3.6 million in false tax returns in October 2014. Delgado was also ordered to pay more than $2.1 million in restitution to the government.
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Months After Parents' Fraud Conviction

Fans are speculating that Savannah Chrisley has taken a jab at her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, months after they were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. On Monday, August 22, the reality star took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic text post speaking about individuals who can make life more complicated. “Never forget 3 types of people in your life,” reads the post. “1. Who helped you in your difficult times. 2. Who left you in difficult times. 3. Who put you in difficult times.” Although the 24-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum didn’t elaborate further, some...
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
Fox News

Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair

Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
