Roundup: Small plane lands at Ventura's Marina Park, events to close roads, more

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Small plane lands at Marina Park

VENTURA — A small plane landed on a jetty at Ventura's Marina Park late Friday afternoon after having engine problems, officials said.

None of the three people aboard were seriously injured and no one on the ground was hurt, said Ventura Police Department Cmdr. Ed Caliento.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. along the beach south of Greenock Lane in Ventura's Pierpont neighborhood.

The single-engine plane landed on rocks at a jetty at Marina Park Beach, near the entrance to Ventura Harbor, officials said.

About 2 gallons of fuel had leaked from the plane and a minimal amount of oil had also spilled, with none of it reaching the water, according to firefighters' radio traffic.

The three people aboard the craft refused medical treatment at the scene, firefighter reports indicated.

Federal Aviation Administration information indicated the plane was a Cessna 172L Skyhawk registered to a Simi Valley owner.

The 22-foot plane had taken off from Santa Paula Airport for a recreational flight, Ventura Fire Department Battalion Chief Douglas Miser said in a release. The plane seats up to four.

The pilot had flown over Carpinteria and was headed to Ojai when the plane started to have engine problems over Highway 33, near Stanley Avenue, Miser said. After radioing air traffic control, the pilot was told to land at Oxnard Airport and brought the plane toward the coast.

The plane was gradually losing altitude and it was "inevitable" the pilot would need to make an emergency landing, Miser said. The pilot guided the craft near the water line and landed on top of the Greenock jetty.

Along with Ventura City fire and police, Ventura County fire and sheriff's personnel and harbor patrol, state lifeguards, state parks and ambulance crews responded.

Ventra police coordinated salvage efforts and crowd control. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Lane reduction on Hwy 150 in Ojai area on Monday

OJAI — Tree-trimming work will reduce a stretch of Highway 150 in Ojai and Mira Monte to a single lane on Monday, Caltrans officials said.

The roadway reduction is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between East Villanova Road and Loma Drive. The section is roughly between Villanova Preparatory School and Mira Monte Elementary School.

Flaggers will control traffic in alternating directions along the section.

The lane closure will allow workers to trim oak and pepper trees along the route, according to Caltrans.

Malibu Triathlon to close lanes on PCH over weekend

MALIBU — A section of Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura and Los Angeles counties will see lane reductions Saturday and Sunday for the Malibu Triathlon, Caltrans officials said.

One lane will be closed in each direction between Deer Creek Road, in Ventura County, and Busch Drive, near Zuma Beach in Malibu.

On Saturday, lanes will be closed from about 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, the closures are slated from 5 a.m. to noon.

Participants will swim, run and bicycle in individual and team events over the two days. The cycling portion will take place on the outer lanes of PCH as riders travel up and back. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies will help direct traffic at local intersections as riders pass, according to event organizers.

Motorists should expect delays, Caltrans officials said.

Man allegedly made machine guns with 3D printer

SIMI VALLEY — Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's gun violence reduction program recently seized firearms reportedly created by a Simi Valley man in part using a 3D printer.

The detectives had been investigating the 35-year-old this month for suspected unlawful manufacture and distribution of machine guns throughout Ventura County, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect was allegedly making and distributing firearms and components meant to turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic machine guns, according to the sheriff's office. The man's prior criminal history barred him from possessing firearms.

On Sept. 9, detectives served a search warrant at the man's home in the 1500 block of Rory Lane in Simi Valley. They seized multiple 3D-printed firearms, components that could create the automatic machine guns and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from a Thousand Oaks residence. Detectives also seized a quantity of methamphetamine allegedly possessed for sales.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of firearms and narcotics offenses and was subsequently released from jail on a $50,000 bail bond, authorities said.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Small plane lands at Ventura's Marina Park, events to close roads, more