ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Roundup: Small plane lands at Ventura's Marina Park, events to close roads, more

By Staff reports
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zEiyv_0hyqUlNh00

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County and regional agencies:

Small plane lands at Marina Park

VENTURA — A small plane landed on a jetty at Ventura's Marina Park late Friday afternoon after having engine problems, officials said.

None of the three people aboard were seriously injured and no one on the ground was hurt, said Ventura Police Department Cmdr. Ed Caliento.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. along the beach south of Greenock Lane in Ventura's Pierpont neighborhood.

The single-engine plane landed on rocks at a jetty at Marina Park Beach, near the entrance to Ventura Harbor, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7FId_0hyqUlNh00

About 2 gallons of fuel had leaked from the plane and a minimal amount of oil had also spilled, with none of it reaching the water, according to firefighters' radio traffic.

The three people aboard the craft refused medical treatment at the scene, firefighter reports indicated.

Federal Aviation Administration information indicated the plane was a Cessna 172L Skyhawk registered to a Simi Valley owner.

The 22-foot plane had taken off from Santa Paula Airport for a recreational flight, Ventura Fire Department Battalion Chief Douglas Miser said in a release. The plane seats up to four.

The pilot had flown over Carpinteria and was headed to Ojai when the plane started to have engine problems over Highway 33, near Stanley Avenue, Miser said. After radioing air traffic control, the pilot was told to land at Oxnard Airport and brought the plane toward the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dky5T_0hyqUlNh00

The plane was gradually losing altitude and it was "inevitable" the pilot would need to make an emergency landing, Miser said. The pilot guided the craft near the water line and landed on top of the Greenock jetty.

Along with Ventura City fire and police, Ventura County fire and sheriff's personnel and harbor patrol, state lifeguards, state parks and ambulance crews responded.

Ventra police coordinated salvage efforts and crowd control. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Lane reduction on Hwy 150 in Ojai area on Monday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGwDt_0hyqUlNh00

OJAI — Tree-trimming work will reduce a stretch of Highway 150 in Ojai and Mira Monte to a single lane on Monday, Caltrans officials said.

The roadway reduction is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between East Villanova Road and Loma Drive. The section is roughly between Villanova Preparatory School and Mira Monte Elementary School.

Flaggers will control traffic in alternating directions along the section.

The lane closure will allow workers to trim oak and pepper trees along the route, according to Caltrans.

Malibu Triathlon to close lanes on PCH over weekend

MALIBU — A section of Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura and Los Angeles counties will see lane reductions Saturday and Sunday for the Malibu Triathlon, Caltrans officials said.

One lane will be closed in each direction between Deer Creek Road, in Ventura County, and Busch Drive, near Zuma Beach in Malibu.

On Saturday, lanes will be closed from about 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, the closures are slated from 5 a.m. to noon.

Participants will swim, run and bicycle in individual and team events over the two days. The cycling portion will take place on the outer lanes of PCH as riders travel up and back. Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies will help direct traffic at local intersections as riders pass, according to event organizers.

Motorists should expect delays, Caltrans officials said.

Man allegedly made machine guns with 3D printer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDZGN_0hyqUlNh00

SIMI VALLEY — Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff's gun violence reduction program recently seized firearms reportedly created by a Simi Valley man in part using a 3D printer.

The detectives had been investigating the 35-year-old this month for suspected unlawful manufacture and distribution of machine guns throughout Ventura County, sheriff's officials said.

The suspect was allegedly making and distributing firearms and components meant to turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic machine guns, according to the sheriff's office. The man's prior criminal history barred him from possessing firearms.

On Sept. 9, detectives served a search warrant at the man's home in the 1500 block of Rory Lane in Simi Valley. They seized multiple 3D-printed firearms, components that could create the automatic machine guns and a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from a Thousand Oaks residence. Detectives also seized a quantity of methamphetamine allegedly possessed for sales.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of firearms and narcotics offenses and was subsequently released from jail on a $50,000 bail bond, authorities said.

Items may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Roundup: Small plane lands at Ventura's Marina Park, events to close roads, more

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Eight Hurt in Auto Collision near Vandenberg Village. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that caused the incident and the identities of those involved in the crash remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Ojai, CA
City
Malibu, CA
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Simi Valley, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Accidents
City
Mira Monte, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Carpinteria, CA
Ventura, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on Santa Rosa Road [Camarillo, CA]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash near Woodcreek Road. The collision happened at 11:12 a.m., near Woodcreek Road. According to reports, a motorcycle traveling westbound on Santa Rosa collided with a vehicle turning left onto eastbound Santa Rosa. The impact of the collision left the rider with serious injuries. Responding officers...
CAMARILLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Control#Gun Violence#Firearms#Lifeguards#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#Skyhawk#Ventura Fire Department
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
CBS News

All lanes of portion of northbound 110 Freeway closed due to crash

All lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway, just south of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, are blocked until 7 p.m. because of a vehicle crash, the California Highway Patrol reports. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. (This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

Man Who Lost Wife and Daughter in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Settles All Claims over Los Angeles County Photos for Nearly $20 Million

The widower who was awarded $15 million along with Vanessa Bryant for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed his wife and daughter will settle all claims against the county for an additional total of nearly $5 million. Christopher Chester‘s $19.95...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

New Santa Barbara Police Chief Sworn In

Kelly Ann Gordon was officially sworn in today as the Chief of Police for the Santa Barbara Department. Gordon says she is not superstitious but when she pulled up toward the Police Station Monday morning she saw an "incredible rainbow," calling it a "very good sign." City Council Appoints New...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
News Channel 3-12

Lingering chance of rain until Tuesday

Monday was a mostly cloudy and rainy day for a majority of the area, especially for cities along the Central Coast. Rain amounts have been impressive thus far, with some cities getting up to two inches of rain. The South Coast and Ventura County were mostly dry, with only light showers in Santa Barbara. There The post Lingering chance of rain until Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy