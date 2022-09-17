Read full article on original website
Burgum, MSI team to go Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in Belcourt
Several topics were discussed including the need for a strong career and technical education (CTE) center, housing, transportation, tourism, the importance of teaching the Ojibwe language, health and wellbeing, and workforce needs.
Amtrak Empire Builder service in ND canceled, along with all other long-distance trains starting tomorrow
Amtrak will cancel all long-distance trains beginning on Thursday to avoid disruptions in advance of a potential rail worker strike later this week.
Sheriff Says Triple Murder-Suicide On North Dakota Farm Was The Result Of A ‘Dispute Between Brothers’
Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Robert Bracken shot his son Justin Bracken, brother Richard Bracken and farmer Doug Dulmage before turning the gun on himself. A triple murder-suicide on a North Dakota farm late last month was the result of a “dispute between brothers,” according to authorities.
Cause of triple murder suicide revealed
Robert had one fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound and was in possession of the firearm that was recovered at the scene.
