Indianapolis remaining home of Horizon League Basketball Championships
INDIANAPOLIS — The Horizon League and the Indiana State Fair Commission announced an extension to keep Horizon League Basketball Championships in Indianapolis. The partnership has been extended through 2026. Indianapolis has hosted the semifinal and championship games of both the men’s and women’s tournaments since 2020. Indianapolis is also...
New charter school hearing in Carmel tonight
A new charter school may be coming to Hamilton County. But some are questioning the need for the school - which would be partnered with a Christian school.
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Junior Achievement hosts hands-on job fair for students
INDIANAPOLIS — By the time today's middle school students graduate from college, Indiana will have more than 1 million job openings, according to Junior Achievement of Central Indiana. That's why organizers are preparing students for the workforce now. Junior Achievement of Central Indiana presented by the Eli Lilly Foundation...
Indianapolis man follows passions to open tattoo shop — at 21 years old
INDIANAPOLIS — These days it can be tough to launch and run your own business, but for one recent Indiana University student, he's making it happen and possibly setting new milestones in the process. Samuel Lewis is Indiana's newest professional tattoo artist and shop owner — and also possibly...
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy start Monday with 90s returning
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a stormy start to the day as a cold front stalls out through central Indiana. Strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rain and localized flooding will all be possible through mid-morning. The sky will slowly clear into the afternoon with a stray shower lingering....
Person killed in I-70 semi crash near Knightstown
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and another was injured when two semis collided along Interstate 70 in Henry County early Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., a semi traveling westbound on I-70 near Knightstown crossed the median for unknown reasons, went into the eastbound lanes and struck a semi, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said.
23rd annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer set for Saturday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Cancer Support Community is getting ready for its 23rd annual Hoosiers Outrun Cancer set for Saturday, Sept. 24. It will be held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. The organization expects 5,000 people to attend the event, which raises more than $300,000 for CSC...
Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Chance of isolated severe storms Wednesday
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Wednesday will be another hot and humid day. The winds will increase out of the south-southwest, gusting around 20 to 25 mph. Heat indices will be in the mid- to upper 90s. A few isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon, with scattered storms arriving...
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
Three wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland Speedway station
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7 p.m. between 3 people at a Speedway station at East 10th Street and North German Church Road. Police said four people were...
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: September sizzler to a big cool down
INDIANAPOLIS — The skies have cleared out, and temperatures will fall overnight into the fall into the low 60s. Patchy fog is possible. Tuesday will be hot and humid under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will soar more than 10 degrees above normal, into the upper 80s. Wednesday will bring much of the same, approaching the 90-degree mark.
'He’s the greatest kid ever, and he’s gone' | Family of IU student killed in crash share heartbreak
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The family of an Indiana University student who was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver are heartbroken and outraged over their loss. Nate Stratton's family came to Bloomington Sunday after hearing the news of Saturday's crash. The 20-year-old was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter at North Walnut and East 12th streets in Bloomington around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
Marion County prosecutor candidates to meet in forum Tuesday night
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Democratic and Republican candidates for Marion County prosecutor will meet at a forum on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The North Shadeland Alliance is hosting the forum with Ryan Mears and Cyndi Carrasco at Castleton United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. "The...
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of West 30th and Fountain streets, near Raible Avenue, around 8 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, police said...
$184K-winning lottery ticket sold at Indianapolis liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone is in for a big payday after a lottery ticket purchased at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis matched all five numbers in Monday night's Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Red Liquors store, located...
Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
