New York weather man loses job after someone leaked webcam pictures to boss and momAuthor Ed AndersonNew York City, NY
Fast Food Chains Could Lose The Right To Do Business In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Letter to the Editor: Lake Hiawatha Library New Building Project
I would like to alert all Parsippany residents that our Town Council is facing a decision right now that will affect the quality of our lives for years to come. In 2020, the Parsippany Library System was awarded a three million dollar New Jersey State Library Construction Bond Grant to build a new library in Lake Hiawatha. Matching funds were approved by Town Council and architectural plans were completed.
Home Run Derby Competition to be Held at First Responder Day
HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The 200 Club of Morris County announced that it will be holding a Home Run Derby Competition that will be open to the public at their First Responders Day on Saturday, September 24. The event will begin with qualifying rounds at 1:00 p.m. The finals will...
Brookside Senior Complex Celebrates 40th Anniversary
PARSIPPANY — Brookside Senior Complex celebrated its 40th Anniversary on Thursday, September 15 with a giant outdoor party for the residents, Board of Trustees and local dignitaries. The Brookside Senior Complex, with 191 units of affordable senior housing, was the culmination of a volunteer effort by the Parsippany-Troy Hills...
Ghost Walks Return, Haunting Historic Mount Tabor
PARSIPPANY — Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative annual ghost walks return on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. The tour takes the daring throughout the neighborhood. Guides tell the area’s ghost stories, while actors portray entities inside the local homes. Each walking tour lasts about 40 minutes, with...
Vote for Julio Tatis of PHHS for the Morris/Sussex Football Player of the Week
PARSIPPANY — Julio Tatis of the Parsippany Hills Vikings is nominated for Morris/Sussex player of the week. The winner will be decided after voting closes on Thursday, September 21 at 6:00 p.m. Julio is a Sophomore, Graduating in 2024 and is 5’9″ 160 pounds. Julio is a...
