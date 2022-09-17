ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: Lake Hiawatha Library New Building Project

I would like to alert all Parsippany residents that our Town Council is facing a decision right now that will affect the quality of our lives for years to come. In 2020, the Parsippany Library System was awarded a three million dollar New Jersey State Library Construction Bond Grant to build a new library in Lake Hiawatha. Matching funds were approved by Town Council and architectural plans were completed.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Home Run Derby Competition to be Held at First Responder Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The 200 Club of Morris County announced that it will be holding a Home Run Derby Competition that will be open to the public at their First Responders Day on Saturday, September 24. The event will begin with qualifying rounds at 1:00 p.m. The finals will...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Brookside Senior Complex Celebrates 40th Anniversary

PARSIPPANY — Brookside Senior Complex celebrated its 40th Anniversary on Thursday, September 15 with a giant outdoor party for the residents, Board of Trustees and local dignitaries. The Brookside Senior Complex, with 191 units of affordable senior housing, was the culmination of a volunteer effort by the Parsippany-Troy Hills...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
parsippanyfocus.com

Ghost Walks Return, Haunting Historic Mount Tabor

PARSIPPANY — Mt. Tabor ARTs Collaborative annual ghost walks return on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15. The tour takes the daring throughout the neighborhood. Guides tell the area’s ghost stories, while actors portray entities inside the local homes. Each walking tour lasts about 40 minutes, with...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
