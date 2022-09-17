I would like to alert all Parsippany residents that our Town Council is facing a decision right now that will affect the quality of our lives for years to come. In 2020, the Parsippany Library System was awarded a three million dollar New Jersey State Library Construction Bond Grant to build a new library in Lake Hiawatha. Matching funds were approved by Town Council and architectural plans were completed.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO