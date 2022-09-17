Read full article on original website
Anchorage Assembly Members finalize shelter plans
Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena removed from list of shelter options, Sullivan back on the table. 9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer. Grand Jury indicts former attorney general nominee on charges of...
Cuts and closures loom for Anchorage School District
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District executive board met Tuesday to identify areas of potential savings within the district’s fiscal year 2024 budget. The district has pinpointed programs and facilities that could be changed, altered or eliminated to help close the $68 million gap in the budget.
Assisting Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Channel 2 and CBS 5 are working with the American Red Cross of Alaska to encourage donations for Typhoon Merbok relief efforts. Hit by a catastrophic storm, dozens of communities across Alaska’s western coast and the Aleutians continue to uncover destruction left behind from former Typhoon Merbok.
Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena removed from list of shelter options, Sullivan back on the table
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At a Wednesday meeting that lasted nearly three hours, members of the Anchorage Assembly finalized their plan to provide emergency winter shelter. Members of the hockey community and concerned parents urged the Assembly to take one nominated site off their list of preferred locations: the Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena..
Anchorage food pantries report big jump in need
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At New Hope Compassionate Ministries, the line in front of the South Addition church stretches outside in the rain. It’s Tuesday, and people are waiting for a weekly chance to shop in the basement food pantry or pick up a prepackaged bag of food. New...
Anchorage police search for missing student near Service High School
Shine Project highlights people in Anchorage with Down syndrome
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
Anchorage man indicted for Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on three charges in connection with a death of a woman whose body was found in the Sand Lake area earlier this month. Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Antony Socarras was indicted on one...
Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau awarded $6.7M grant to build new visitor’s center
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been a long time coming for the Mat-Su Convention and Visitor’s Bureau after the recession and pandemic paused progress on the development of a new Mat-Su Visitor’s Center. Now, however, the project is back on track after receiving a federal grant totaling $6.7M under the American Rescue Plan.
9-year-old seriously injured in bear attack near Palmer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers responded to a reported bear attack Tuesday that left two people hospitalized. Troopers said the attack involved two people — an adult male and a 9-year-old boy — near mile 36 of the Glenn Highway, at the end of Matanuska Townsite Road. The boy had serious injuries and the man had minor injuries and both were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Anchorage man accused of shooting at pedestrians and vehicles indicted for attempted murder
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on multiple charges after a shooting along a major highway earlier this month. Franklin Dias, 37, was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, multiple counts of third-degree assault, and third-degree misconduct involving weapons for allegedly shooting at vehicles and pedestrians near the Glenn Highway, according to a released statement from the Department of Law.
Wet and cool for the last day of summer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward. Although the...
Athlete of the Week: Meg Inokuma and Mike Ophoff win the 59th Equinox Marathon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Meg Inokuma managed to outlast six-time champion Christy Marvin, and Mike Ophoff came from behind over a minute to win the men’s race by 40 seconds. The 42-year-old from Palmer, Inokuma, wasn’t even the favorite — with the six-time champion Christy Marvin returning to the...
