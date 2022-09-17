In Re: Charles G. Swenson, also known as Charles Gordon Swenson, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 18, 2022, at 8:30 A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Courthouse in Pipestone, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated April 25, 2013, and for the appointment of Keith Swenson and Joel Swenson, whose addresses are P.O. Box 86, Jasper, MN 56144 and 340 Summer Ave., Sherman, S.D. 57030, as personal representatives of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

