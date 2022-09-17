Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
Church Directory for the Week of Sept. 21-29, 2022
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
pipestonestar.com
Death Notice for Harold “Nic” Nicholsen
Harold “Nic” Nicholsen, 80, Pipestone, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2022 at the Edgebrook Care Center in Edgerton. Interment will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton at a later date. Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
pipestonestar.com
Work begins on next Minnesota West project house
The house most recently completed by carpentry students at Minnesota West Community and Technical College at 411 West Main Street in Pipestone was recently sold for $128,000 and work has begun at the next project house at 622 Third Ave. SW. According to information presented at the Sept. 12 Pipestone...
pipestonestar.com
Probate of Will – Charles G. Swenson
In Re: Charles G. Swenson, also known as Charles Gordon Swenson, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 18, 2022, at 8:30 A.M., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Courthouse in Pipestone, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated April 25, 2013, and for the appointment of Keith Swenson and Joel Swenson, whose addresses are P.O. Box 86, Jasper, MN 56144 and 340 Summer Ave., Sherman, S.D. 57030, as personal representatives of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pipestonestar.com
Iowas of Oklahoma visit ancestral home
About 50 members of the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma, most of them elders ranging in age from 50s to 80s, stopped at the Pipestone National Monument Tuesday, Sept. 13 as part of an eight-day journey to places their ancestors called home. According to information about the visit from Pipestone National...
pipestonestar.com
Pipestone County Commissioners Special Meeting – Aug. 30, 2022
The Pipestone County Commissioners met with Chairman Les Nath, Commissioners, Luke Johnson, Dallas Roskamp, Dan Wildermuth and Chris Hollingsworth. County Administrator Steve Ewing was also present. Chairman Les Nath called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Motion by Wildermuth, seconded by...
pipestonestar.com
Notice of change in control of a bank holding company
Mark Jon Vis, Worthington, Minnesota, intends to apply to the Federal Reserve Board for permission, as a proposed co-trustee, to acquire control of First State Bank Southwest KSOP Plan and Trust, which controls 25% or more of the shares of First Rushmore Bancorporation, Inc., both of Worthington, Minnesota. First Rushmore Bancorporation, Inc. controls First State Bank Southwest, Pipestone, Minnesota. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the notice.
pipestonestar.com
Fire and explosion prevention measures
Earlier this year, there was an explosion at the CHS elevator in Jasper that blew the top off one of the legs and shook a nearby building. Fortunately, no one was injured. Jasper Fire Chief Jeff Leslie said at the time that a hot bearing on one of the legs caused the explosion. He said the fire from the explosion blew itself out and firefighters brought water up to help cool the bearing and prevent another fire.
Comments / 0