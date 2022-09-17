ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana

By Courtney Anderson
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino Boulevard. West Memphis Police say agents searched Pulliam’s car after smelling “the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.”

Man tries to rob gas station, runs out of gas: Police

Agents reportedly found three pounds of marijuana inside of Pulliam’s vehicle. Police say agents also found a loaded firearm.

Agents then went to Pulliam’s home on Bayou Vista Drive in Marion and executed a search warrant. West Memphis Police say agents found another seven pounds of marijuana.

Police say agents also seized a total $31,364 from Pulliam.

Photos courtesy of the West Memphis Police Department

Pulliam has been charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Comments / 39

old white man
5d ago

sure lock him up for having weed but let the old fat white man with stolen classified documents go free. sounds like a double standard to me.

Reply(11)
17
Madia Smith
5d ago

it's just weed come in find the bigger criminals giving people bad drug's

Reply
16
Clint Cooper
5d ago

so y'all got him with a dried plant who cares let him free and give him back his buds

Reply
7
 

