Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
'Dancing With The Stars' Confirms Massive Change Ahead of Tonight's Premiere
The shift to streaming starts a new era for Dancing With the Stars, which kicks off its first Disney+ season on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Although the structure of the show will be familiar to longtime viewers, there is one major production change. There will be no commercials, which gives producers something they never had before: extra time.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Disney+ Changes
For the first time in its run, Dancing With the Stars will not air on ABC. Instead, for Season 31, the show will stream on Disney+. During Monday night's premiere, fans weighed in on this change and the many others that the production has implemented for Season 31. Earlier this...
Billionaire Announces Divorce From Tennis Star Wife
A tennis star is getting a divorce from his billionaire husband. Business tycoon Toni Iuruc told Romanian reporters that he and Simona Halep have agreed to divorce less than a year after getting married, according to News.com.au.The news comes after Halep was upset in the first round of this year's US Open. Iuruc was reportedly married twice before he began dating Halep in 2018.
'Sister Wives': Kody Brown's Kids Cut Him Off
Kody Brown's older children are done with their father over his COVID-19 restrictions. In Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, even more tension in the Brown family is uncovered as some of Kody's older children accuse him of favoring his youngest wife Robyn and her children amid the pandemic. Garrison, Kody's son with second wife Janelle, even confronts his father in an intense phone call in which he accuses his father of being too extreme with his safety protocols.
Paris Hilton Offers Large Reward After Her Beloved Dog Goes Missing
Paris Hilton is asking for help after her beloved dog Diamond Baby went missing. On Monday, the This Is Paris podcast host revealed in a devastating Instagram post that her pet chihuahua disappeared on Wednesday, Sept. 14, sharing that she is now offering "a big reward" for the pooch's safe return.
Adam Levine Accused of Sending More Women Flirty Messages
Adam Levine may have sent flirty messages to more than one woman. After Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman, two other women shared screenshots of flighty conversations they allegedly had with him. Levine, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, has denied having an affair but did admit to using "poor judgment" by sending flirty messages to women.
Candace Cameron Bure's Next Christmas Movie Interest Revealed
Candace Cameron Bure has been a staple in holiday films on networks like The Hallmark Channel for years now. And this year, she's continuing with that tradition. TV Fanatic reports that she'll be co-starring in A Christmas…Present alongside Marc Blucas. The movie is set to premiere in November and is a concept of the Full House alum's Candy Rock Entertainment and her debut project since signing a partnership agreement with Great American Media to develop, produce, and star in original content for the company. The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network's holiday programming franchise which returns on Oct. 21. New films will premiere every Saturday and Sunday, and Christmas movies will air all day and all night through the end of 2022.
Netflix Fans Are Unified on Their Take on New Movie Topping the Charts
The latest Netflix original film follows a familiar formula, and it achieves the desired result. I Used to Be Famous premiered on Friday, Sept. 16, and it jumped straight to the number two spot on the Netflix Top 10 List. With so many eyes on it, it's a bit surprising just how many people are using the same word to describe it – "heartwarming."
Shakira Breaks Her Silence on Split From Gerard Piqué
Shakira is speaking out about her split from her partner, Gerard Piqué. During an interview with ELLE, the singer spoke about how she's been navigating her split from Piqué, with whom she shares two children — sons Milan and Sasha. It was announced earlier this year that Shakira and Piqué split after 11 years together.
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Spotted out Together Amid Scandal
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have been spotted together for the first time since the Maroon 5 singer was accused of sending inappropriate messages to four women. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail Tuesday, Levine and his pregnant supermodel wife were all smiles as they picked up their two children – Dusty Grace, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, from school.
'Good Morning America' Legend Appearing on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
After delivering weather updates for more than two decades at ABC, Good Morning America weather anchor Sam Champion is testing his talents at dancing. When Dancing With the Stars kicked off Season 31 Monday night, its first season streaming on Disney+, the long-time weatherman wowed the judges and the audience as he took to the ballroom stage with pro dancing partner Cheryl Burke.
'Jeopardy!' Considering Big Rule Change
Jeopardy! might be switching things up in a major way. As TV Insider reported, executive producer Mike Davies floated the idea of giving cash bonuses to contestants who "run a category" by answering every question in it. However, he may face an uphill battle in actually implementing this idea, as not everyone approves of it.
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)
September is already drawing to a close, but the titles from Netflix's September 2022 content list are still rolling out! With titles like End of the Road, Dated and Related, and Devil in Ohio already checked off the list, the streamer still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve, and this week, subscribers will be treated to 18 new additions. This week's additions are all Netflix original series and films, with the Netflix streaming library set to see the additions of everything from Thai Cave Rescue to the Evan Peters-starring movie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
'Dancing With the Stars': Selma Blair's Performance Brings Tears to Everyone's Eyes
Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars kicked off on Monday night. Celebrity contestants such as Wayne Brady and Shangela did incredibly well, but one individual, in particular — Selma Blair — had the most touching performance of the night. In fact, Blair's performance alongside partner Sasha Farber brought tears to fans' eyes.
