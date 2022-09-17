Candace Cameron Bure has been a staple in holiday films on networks like The Hallmark Channel for years now. And this year, she's continuing with that tradition. TV Fanatic reports that she'll be co-starring in A Christmas…Present alongside Marc Blucas. The movie is set to premiere in November and is a concept of the Full House alum's Candy Rock Entertainment and her debut project since signing a partnership agreement with Great American Media to develop, produce, and star in original content for the company. The new film will be part of Great American Christmas, the network's holiday programming franchise which returns on Oct. 21. New films will premiere every Saturday and Sunday, and Christmas movies will air all day and all night through the end of 2022.

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO