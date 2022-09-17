ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

One person injured after shooting in Newport News YMCA parking lot

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - An incident between two adults ended in a shooting, leaving one person injured at a YMCA parking lot.

According to Newport News Police, a call came in at 6:25 p.m., for a shooting in the parking lot of a YMCA on the 7000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police say the incident happened between two adults that knew each other. One person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have a person of interest.

The shooting remains under investigation.

13News Now

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office names suspect in Kiln Creek bank robbery

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Tuesday night, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office asked people to be on the lookout for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a hatchet. A Facebook post from YPSO claims Justin Michael Craver, of Chesapeake, was the man who wore a cowboy hat, long sleeves, sunglasses and face mask to rob the Old Point National Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway on Sept. 16.
YORK COUNTY, VA
