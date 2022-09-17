ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

County roads to get surface treatment in Templeton

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
Work is required to maintain pavement condition

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department will begin a surface treatment project on various county roads. The work locations are in the Templeton area, (see the vicinity maps for details.) This work is a part of the county’s annual pavement management program and is required to maintain the pavement condition to provide a smooth, safe road and to avoid costly repairs in the future.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 25, nighttime work will be conducted on Vineyard Drive, east of Highway 46, on Main Street, and on Templeton Road. Regular daytime work will continue on Oct. 6 for the remaining work. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022, the schedule is subject to change depending on weather or other factors.

For the safety of the public and the workers, traffic will be subject to detours or reduced to one-way controls with flaggers and pilot cars as required for each phase of the work.

Hours of the lane closures for nighttime work will be Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and daytime work will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays are expected to be up to 10 minutes during major operations. Motorists are advised to adjust their travel plans in consideration of the delays.

The project is funded by SB-1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Intermountain Slurry Seal, Inc., has been awarded a contract for $1,350,073.54 to perform this work.

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Preparing for Potential Flooding

PASO ROBLES — Rainfall amounts from current and anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. City Staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.). The City continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Two injured in Highway 46 car crash

– Two people sustained major injuries in a car crash on Highway 46 near Cambria Sunday. The crash was reported at Highway 46 West and Green Valley Road at 2:27 p.m., according to reports. At 3 p.m., Cal Fire said in a tweet that two people received major injuries in...
CAMBRIA, CA
kprl.com

Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022

A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
SOLVANG, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Two people extricated after crash on Highway 101 in SLO

Firefighters extricated two individuals following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the crash between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The car came to a rest on its side and against a fence, across the street from Motel 6.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Free car seat check-ups available at special safety week event

Car seat check-ups also available by appointment throughout the year. – Parents and caregivers can get extra peace of mind that their car seat is installed correctly with a special car seat check-up event in Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event is presented by the Public Health Department in partnership with Pregnancy and Parenting Support of San Luis Obispo County and the California Highway Patrol.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

