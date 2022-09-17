ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Prince George’s County Film Festival launches inaugural event at National Harbor

The first-ever Prince George’s County Film Festival kicks off this week with four days of virtual screenings and in-person workshops from Thursday through Sunday. “This is the first inaugural film festival,” Prince George’s County Film Office General Manager Donna Foster-Dotson told WTOP. “We have a vibrant film community, so we just thought it was a good opportunity to not only showcase local filmmakers but also provide an opportunity for filmmakers around the country and internationally.”
Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video

BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
Upper Marlboro, September 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Southern Maryland Christian Academy soccer team will have a game with Riverdale Baptist School on September 20, 2022, 13:00:00.
Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession

WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
Lidl to opens Its 1st Washington, D.C., store next week

Lidl U.S., the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group, is headed to the nation’s capital. The grocery retailer will open its newest store at 2224 Town Center Drive SE in Washington D.C., on Sept. 28. Located in the Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C., the Lidl location will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade, the grocery retailer said.
Three MoCo Thai Restaurants Make Eater DC’s ’15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ List

Three That restaurants located in Montgomery County have made Eater DC’s ‘15 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.’ list. Per the article, “While suburban neighborhoods like Falls Church and Wheaton have a particularly strong selection of top-tier Thai restaurants, D.C. proper has its own strong scene.” With Montgomery County being home to over 30 Thai restaurants, many have previously shared their opinions via the @TasteMoCo food tournaments of 2020. Below you’;; see the three that made it onto Eater DC’s list:
Ethiopian-Style Fried Chicken Restaurant Doro Soul Food Is Coming to Shaw

Chef Elias Taddesse trained in France and worked in several Manhattan Michelin-starred kitchens. But when it comes to his own restaurants, the chef—who grew up in Addis Ababa and Minneapolis—likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines. At Mélange, his burger and sandwich-centric venture in Mt. Vernon Triangle, Taddesse dabbles in doro wat-inspired crispy chicken sandwiches and berbere-spiced fries—the type of foods he’ll run with at his next venture. Doro Soul Food, a fast-casual eatery dedicated to Ethiopian-style fried chicken and Afro-American soul food, will open in Shaw this fall.
