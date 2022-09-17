Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
National Voter Registration Day on Nevada campuses
The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
New Nevada Child Support System
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin allocates $5.9 million for wildfire resilience in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - More than $5.9 million in funding will go to Nevada to improve the state’s wildfire resilience, the Department of the Interior announced Wednesday. The funding will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law and will go towards fuel management projects across more than 14,000 acres of land across the state.
KOLO TV Reno
Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history. Two rival proposals on the November ballot are pitting wealthy Native American tribes against FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling companies. At stake is what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace. Together, both sides have raised over $400 million. A torrent of advertising has crossed TV and cable screens, much of it from the gambling companies. They’re making promises about using revenues to fix homelessness, which Gov. Gavin Newsom and other critics say is a false promise.
KOLO TV Reno
Central Lyon Fire District reminds Northern Nevada of fire safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even with this rainy weather, fire season is active and still around us. Central Lyon Fire has some reminders for our Northern Nevada community. CLF shared we have fine fuels that can be ready to burn quickly. Vegetation like cheatgrass or anything dead should be removed from around your home.
KOLO TV Reno
Updated Nevada child support system leaves some parents waiting for payments
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A single mother of three in Washoe County is working hard each day to support her children. But she also depends on child support payments to make it happen. When she didn’t receive any state garnished checks in August, she started to panic. The mother...
KOLO TV Reno
New visitor center to be built in Carson City as part of bid to boost local tourism
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Millions in funding for Nevada’s outdoor and recreation industries has been secured by state Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto. The funding will total $5.6 million; $3.6 million of which will go to building outdoor recreation visitor centers in Boulder City and Carson...
KOLO TV Reno
UNR professor to serve on Domestic Names Committee
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Squaw Valley Ski Resort was established in 1949 and is known for hosting the 1960 Olympics. But in the spring of 2021, the resort changed its name to Palisades Tahoe. Over the years the word “Squaw” has been accepted as a racial slur--so much so, earlier...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada organizations launch “Solutions for Pollution” campaign
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a new strategy to deal with a long-standing issue. “We want to effect change and that is what this campaign is all about,” Russell Kuhlman of The Nevada Wildlife Federation. The “Solutions for Pollution” campaign was launched on Tuesday. It consists of more...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada files motion to end Yucca Mountain project
CARSON, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has filed a new legal motion to end federal plans to build a repository for nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak filed the motion before the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday. In its filing, the state asked...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor tours Wooster High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead toured Wooster High School with Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield Monday, September 19, 2022. Dr. Enfield is new to the job and recently partnered with Cano Burkhead in hopes of improving the lives of students, educators, and our Community as a whole.
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
