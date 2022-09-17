ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

National Voter Registration Day on Nevada campuses

The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
New Nevada Child Support System

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
Biden admin allocates $5.9 million for wildfire resilience in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - More than $5.9 million in funding will go to Nevada to improve the state’s wildfire resilience, the Department of the Interior announced Wednesday. The funding will come from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law and will go towards fuel management projects across more than 14,000 acres of land across the state.
Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California has become the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history. Two rival proposals on the November ballot are pitting wealthy Native American tribes against FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling companies. At stake is what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace. Together, both sides have raised over $400 million. A torrent of advertising has crossed TV and cable screens, much of it from the gambling companies. They’re making promises about using revenues to fix homelessness, which Gov. Gavin Newsom and other critics say is a false promise.
Central Lyon Fire District reminds Northern Nevada of fire safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even with this rainy weather, fire season is active and still around us. Central Lyon Fire has some reminders for our Northern Nevada community. CLF shared we have fine fuels that can be ready to burn quickly. Vegetation like cheatgrass or anything dead should be removed from around your home.
UNR professor to serve on Domestic Names Committee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Squaw Valley Ski Resort was established in 1949 and is known for hosting the 1960 Olympics. But in the spring of 2021, the resort changed its name to Palisades Tahoe. Over the years the word “Squaw” has been accepted as a racial slur--so much so, earlier...
Nevada organizations launch “Solutions for Pollution” campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a new strategy to deal with a long-standing issue. “We want to effect change and that is what this campaign is all about,” Russell Kuhlman of The Nevada Wildlife Federation. The “Solutions for Pollution” campaign was launched on Tuesday. It consists of more...
Nevada files motion to end Yucca Mountain project

CARSON, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has filed a new legal motion to end federal plans to build a repository for nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak filed the motion before the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday. In its filing, the state asked...
Nevada Lieutenant Governor tours Wooster High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead toured Wooster High School with Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield Monday, September 19, 2022. Dr. Enfield is new to the job and recently partnered with Cano Burkhead in hopes of improving the lives of students, educators, and our Community as a whole.
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
