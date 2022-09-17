Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Dubuque man charged with assaulting girlfriend while displaying knives
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 19th, 2022, police responded to the 1200 block of Bluff Street for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, responders found a 48-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, 52-year-old Marcus Gordon. The victim stated she had broken up with Gordon and...
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois.
KCRG.com
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died in a farming accident over the weekend in Dubuque County. KMCH Radio reports it happened in the 27000 block of Dyersville East Road, north of Farley, a little after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said workers were unhooking...
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Sep. 19, 2022
WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) – Waterloo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 700 block of Conger Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released. No arrests have been made.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
KCRG.com
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - The inmate who stepped in when two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees were being murdered by inmates said he is still recovering from the attacks. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was a...
KCRG.com
Arlington woman charged with child endangerment after drug bust
ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Fairfield St. During the search, authorities found an illegal substance, a firearm, and multiple paraphernalia items. 36-year-old Holley Robbins was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of...
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Man who allegedly used card skimmer to steal thousands in Dubuque County arrested
Bob and Joan with Culver's Garden Center and Greenhouse give tips on planting trees and taking care of them. Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours...
KCRG.com
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon. Local credit union hosts paper shredding event. Updated: 7 hours ago. As much of...
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close
A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
cbs2iowa.com
Large hail in Cedar County Sunday night
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Severe thunderstorms produced large hail and strong winds in portions of eastern Iowa Sunday night. The hardest hit in our area was Cedar County - there were reports of large hail and branches down. The Cedar County Emergency Management says there was no...
KCRG.com
City of Dubuque to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. The skate park in Cedar Rapids is now closed.
KCRG.com
Young Dubuque Artist receives the Diana Award
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -A 12-year-old boy from Dubuque got some national attention today for his artwork. Arsh Pal recently received the Diana Award, named after Princess Diana, for his work to raise money for charity. The award goes to people between the ages of 9 and 25, who quote “selflessly...
KCRG.com
How 10,000 COVID-19 deaths have impacted local medical staff
DUBUQUE/CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Health Director, Mary Rose Corrigan reports three COVID related deaths in Dubuque County in the last seven days. That contributes to the overall 10,051 recorded COVID-19 deaths across the state,. It is a grim reality as Corrigan continues to give the same advice to stop...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
KCRG.com
Independence students give back to the community during homecoming week
Linn County Recovery Community Center focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with addiction. It happened at the intersection of 76th street and 23rd avenue - just northeast at Blairstown. The center connects people who struggle with substance use disorders with resources, to give them a more individualized approach to...
Comments / 1