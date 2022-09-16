After two weeks of playing Thursday games, the third week of West Sound high school football starts on Friday but shifts a few games to Saturday — with North Kitsap, Klawhowa and South Kitsap all hitting the road.

Friday's main event is the Olympic League opener between Olympic and Bremerton , with the Knights seeking a 3-0 start against a school that has given them fits in recent years. The Sun's Jeff Graham will be on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium, check back here for game updates and read his overview column in Sunday's print edition of the Sun.

Olympic 40, Bremerton 13

1Q : The Trojans opened with a safety, then added a Alvah Fanua rushing touchdown. Justin Kelley hit Gavin Shelgrenn for a 14-yard passing score as well. Olympic 16, Bremerton 0

End of 2Q: Luke Silva hauls in a 12-yard pass for a score, and Josh Gauyan ran for a six-yard touchdown. Olympic, 30-0

3Q: Another Gauyan rushing touchdown caps the third. Olympic, 37-0

4Q: Bremerton finally gets on the board with a touchdown run from Oliver Christian. Olympic, 40-7

Yelm 58, Central Kitsap 0

1Q: The Cougars trail after the first quarter against the No. 1 ranked team in 3A. Yelm, 22-0.

Half: Yelm, 51-0

End of 3Q : Yelm, 58-0

Kingston 34, North Mason 19

Half: North Mason 19, Kingston 16

Bainbridge 45, Sequim 22

The Spartans scored 45 straight points after falling behind 7-0.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: LIVE: Week 3 football scores and updates