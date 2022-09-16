ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

LIVE: Week 3 football scores and updates

By David Nelson, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJ3Dz_0hyqR2pk00

After two weeks of playing Thursday games, the third week of West Sound high school football starts on Friday but shifts a few games to Saturday — with North Kitsap, Klawhowa and South Kitsap all hitting the road.

Friday's main event is the Olympic League opener between Olympic and Bremerton , with the Knights seeking a 3-0 start against a school that has given them fits in recent years. The Sun's Jeff Graham will be on the sidelines at Memorial Stadium, check back here for game updates and read his overview column in Sunday's print edition of the Sun.

Olympic 40, Bremerton 13

1Q : The Trojans opened with a safety, then added a Alvah Fanua rushing touchdown. Justin Kelley hit Gavin Shelgrenn for a 14-yard passing score as well. Olympic 16, Bremerton 0

End of 2Q: Luke Silva hauls in a 12-yard pass for a score, and Josh Gauyan ran for a six-yard touchdown. Olympic, 30-0

3Q: Another Gauyan rushing touchdown caps the third. Olympic, 37-0

4Q: Bremerton finally gets on the board with a touchdown run from Oliver Christian. Olympic, 40-7

Yelm 58, Central Kitsap 0

1Q: The Cougars trail after the first quarter against the No. 1 ranked team in 3A. Yelm, 22-0.

Half: Yelm, 51-0

End of 3Q : Yelm, 58-0

Kingston 34, North Mason 19

Half: North Mason 19, Kingston 16

Bainbridge 45, Sequim 22

The Spartans scored 45 straight points after falling behind 7-0.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: LIVE: Week 3 football scores and updates

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yelm, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Bremerton, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Washington Education
City
Bremerton, WA
Bremerton, WA
Education
NEWStalk 870

Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
MyNorthwest

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#The Olympic League#Knights#Kingston#Spartans
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound

(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fatal hit-and-run collision in Tacoma

A two-car collision in Tacoma left a driver dead on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 3 p.m. the two cars collided on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. One driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. SR-7 was...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Everett

A man is dead after a reported shooting in Everett, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett. Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
POULSBO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: Bremerton motel fire appears to have been intentionally set; 50 people displaced

BREMERTON, Wash. - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Bremerton motel early Sunday morning, which appears to have been intentionally set. The fire started at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way sometime before 6:40 a.m. All guests and residents were evacuated, and many sought medical attention. The extent of any injuries or smoke inhalation is unclear.
BREMERTON, WA
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy