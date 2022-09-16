Read full article on original website
Analysis: Ohio middle of the pack, with rest of country in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is close to on par in Ohio as compared with the rest of country, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
Op-Ed: What a comic strip teaches about changing the Illinois Constitution
In a popular Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown muses about how much their teacher, Miss Othmar, is paid. Linus, indignant, shouts, “PAID?” and pronounces the idea she accepts money for teaching as outrageous. His favorite teacher approaches teaching as a “pure art form.”. Purist. Innocent. Romantic, as...
In religious liberty, New York is worst state of all 50
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is the worst in New York, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute and was published late last week.
Some Michigan schools keep mum on COVID relief spending
(The Center Square) – Theoretically, taxpayers should be able to see how Michigan schools are spending $5.7 billion of taxpayer money to recover from COVID-19-related learning loss. But an investigation by The Center Square through more than 80 records requests to schools statewide shows how difficult it can be...
Tennessee adjusts online sportsbook accounting requirements, leading to increase in taxes collected on earnings
(The Center Square) — After Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas and the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council took over the management of online sports betting in the state to start 2022, Thomas vowed to review how sportsbooks were reporting their earnings and therefore paying taxes. That accounting review led to...
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
Report: Most North Carolina public employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021
(The Center Square) — Most of North Carolina’s employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021, according to a recent state auditor’s report. State Auditor Beth Wood issued a report last month detailing membership counts of domiciled employees’ associations, as required by state law. The report...
Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling
(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
Op-Ed: Credibility must be restored to Louisiana school ratings
Just over one-third of Louisiana students attending public high schools perform on grade level, yet we’re told 70 percent of their schools are rated “A” or “B.” I can’t help but react as kids do today – SMH and LOL. For those who need a translation, that’s “shaking my head” and “laugh out loud.” Something is clearly off.
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'
(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
New Hampshire lawmakers uphold Sununu's vetoes
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers have upheld Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes of several controversial bills, including proposals to weaken COVID-19 precautions, reduce the amount of trash going into landfills and blunt the authority of the governor's office. Meeting in Concord last Thursday, the Republican-controlled Legislature reconvened for...
North Carolina unemployment rate increases for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic began
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate in August increased for the first time since the start of the pandemic, jumping 0.1% from July to 3.5%, according to figures released on Friday. The North Carolina Department of Commerce reports unemployment for August came in 0.2% lower than...
Navarro: Delawareans have more choices in 2023 Health Insurance Marketplace
(The Center Square) – Health officials in The First State are hoping increased competition within the insurance market will drive down prices in the coming years. Delaware announced its 2023 rates for health, dental, and small group insurance plans, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said. It is anticipated that steps taken in the Inflation Reduction Act and the state’s strong 2022 enrollment and expansion of the Health Insurance Marketplace will curtail consumer impact.
Tennessee starts new fiscal year $130M above expectations in tax and fee collections
(The Center Square) — The total taxes collected by Tennessee in the first month of the new fiscal year continued last year’s increasing trend. Tennessee collected $1.5 billion in August, which was $130.5 million more than what was budgeted and $100.6 million more than what the state collected in August 2021, despite a moratorium on personal care and autocycle registrations.
