Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Man pleads not guilty in arson fire at historic South LA church

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

State AG takes over sheriff's probe of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Metro

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The state Attorney General's Office Tuesday seized control of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation into allegations of political corruption against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl over contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization run by one of Kuehl's closest friends.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents

TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
spectrumnews1.com

Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Boyle Heights pizzeria celebrates Latino flavors with mole pizza

LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. opened on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Boyle Heights, and from the start, executive chef Jorge Sandoval knew he wanted to pay homage to the culture of the neighborhood. Front and center on his menu are things like mole pizza, chicano gravy papa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-related hospitalizations fall again in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 633 Tuesday, down from 674 on Saturday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care units, down from 89 on Saturday, according to state figures. The hospital numbers have been generally...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Here's a look at the planned Nickelodeon hotel coming to Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — SpongeBob SquarePants, meet Mickey Mouse. Nickelodeon is coming to Garden Grove. Last week, the Garden Grove City Council finalized the approval of the building of a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel and resort on 3.7-acres along Harbor Boulevard. The council voted 6-0 with one council member, John O'Neill, absent.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

