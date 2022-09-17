Read full article on original website
Man pleads not guilty in arson fire at historic South LA church
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson...
48-year-old mom pursues dream of becoming a sheriff's deputy
LA HABRA, Calif. — Before Rosaisela Rodriguez’s beloved father lost his battle with cancer in 2019, he left her with one dying wish. “If there’s something you want to do in life, do it,” she said. “We never know what could happen tomorrow. Fulfill your dream.”
State AG takes over sheriff's probe of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Metro
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The state Attorney General's Office Tuesday seized control of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigation into allegations of political corruption against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl over contracts awarded to a nonprofit organization run by one of Kuehl's closest friends.
Proposed gun store in Torrance worries some residents
TORRANCE, Calif. — A proposed gun store in downtown Torrance is drawing attention from some residents who are concerned about the location. Jack Brandhorst, owner of the gun shop Red Rifle in Carson, said he is planning to relocate to Torrance in October, a location he’s dreamed of for years. He said he worked as a commercial photographer before opening his gun store 10 years ago and that growing up he was anti-gun.
Brush fire breaks out in northeast San Fernando Valley
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The progress of a what the Los Angeles Fire Department called a major emergency brush fire in the northeast San Fernando Valley was stopped late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of Sunland Way, just off of Sunland Boulevard, in Shadow Hills...
South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
Boyle Heights pizzeria celebrates Latino flavors with mole pizza
LOS ANGELES — Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co. opened on Cesar Chavez Boulevard in Boyle Heights, and from the start, executive chef Jorge Sandoval knew he wanted to pay homage to the culture of the neighborhood. Front and center on his menu are things like mole pizza, chicano gravy papa...
LA Council approves contract with goal of creating 3,000 new transit shelters
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council approved a contract for the city's Street Transit Amenities Program Tuesday that aims to install 3,000 transit-stop shelters and 450 additional shade structures across the city. What You Need To Know. The shelters would also include digital signage indicating arrival...
COVID-related hospitalizations fall again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell to 633 Tuesday, down from 674 on Saturday. Of those patients, 69 were being treated in intensive care units, down from 89 on Saturday, according to state figures. The hospital numbers have been generally...
Here's a look at the planned Nickelodeon hotel coming to Garden Grove
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — SpongeBob SquarePants, meet Mickey Mouse. Nickelodeon is coming to Garden Grove. Last week, the Garden Grove City Council finalized the approval of the building of a new Nickelodeon-themed hotel and resort on 3.7-acres along Harbor Boulevard. The council voted 6-0 with one council member, John O'Neill, absent.
Exclusive first look at plant nursery for Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing
CALABASAS, Calif. — Construction on the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing has begun and while bulldozers and diggers can be seen at work along the 101 Freeway, Katherine Pakradouni has been getting her hands dirty for months already. “This is black sage,” she said, spilling the contents of a small...
