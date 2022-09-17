ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting

TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
Fox 19

Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer has died, five weeks after she was shot in the head and critically injured in the line of duty at a traffic stop. Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton passed away surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced in a prepared statement overnight.
miamivalleytoday.com

Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years

TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land

PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
WLWT 5

Hamilton police officer arrested after crash; placed on administrative leave

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being involved in an altercation on Friday night at a high school football game. According to the Hamilton Police Department, they were notified that an off-duty officer, identified as 40-year-old Casey Johnson, was allegedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game.
miamivalleytoday.com

Schools address state report cards

MIAMI COUNTY — Report cards for school districts across Ohio were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-22 academic school year. Each district received a number rating for five components on the grade card. The Ohio Department of Education rated each district on:. • Achievement...
