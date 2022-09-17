Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Baby Box dominates Troy Council meeting
TROY — The end of Monday evening’s Troy City Council meeting was flush with public comments on the newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box at Troy Fire Department Station No. 11. The baby box is a climate-controlled infant crib, located inside the vestibule of Troy’s new fire station....
Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out
TROY — Concerns have been raised about a service at a Miami Valley firehouse meant to protect babies. Monday night a Cincinnati man had no problem letting Troy City Council know his qualms with the fire department’s new baby box. “My arguments are that we implement boxes and...
Hamilton County coroner: 1-year-old dead following pedestrian crash
A 1-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian, according to a report from the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family evacuates blazing house fire in Springboro
The fire took place just before 2:30 a.m. in a two-story residence on Woodcliff Boulevard.
Fox 19
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer has died, five weeks after she was shot in the head and critically injured in the line of duty at a traffic stop. Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton passed away surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced in a prepared statement overnight.
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
miamivalleytoday.com
Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years
TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
Richmond police warn of scam using officer Seara Burton's name
On the day on which officer Seara Burton is being transported back to Richmond, the Richmond Police Department is sharing information about a potential scam fundraiser using the fallen officer's name.
Shooting that injured man in Miamisburg believed to be a targeted incident, police say
Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Miamisburg. Police believe this was likely a drug related incident and was not random, according to a press release from a Miamisburg Detective. This is still an active and open investigation, no arrests have been made and the names...
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Pike Township
PIKE TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Clark County Saturday evening, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night. Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Folk Ream Road...
2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Sunday. Crews were called to the 6000 block of State Route 41 around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a van on its side with two people inside, according to initial reports. The driver,...
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Several hurt in SR 380 crash Friday night; suspect flees on foot
SPRING VALLEY TWP., Greene County — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Hamilton police officer arrested after crash; placed on administrative leave
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being involved in an altercation on Friday night at a high school football game. According to the Hamilton Police Department, they were notified that an off-duty officer, identified as 40-year-old Casey Johnson, was allegedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game.
miamivalleytoday.com
Schools address state report cards
MIAMI COUNTY — Report cards for school districts across Ohio were released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Education for the 2021-22 academic school year. Each district received a number rating for five components on the grade card. The Ohio Department of Education rated each district on:. • Achievement...
WLWT 5
Family speaks out, asks for continued support as Indiana officer remains in hospice
It’s been five weeks since Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head while on duty. Officer Burton has been in hospice care since Sept. 3, two days after she was taken off life support. Burton’s grandmother, Jacque, is now speaking out about how much her grandmother...
1 person hospitalized after rollover crash on Northbound I-75 near Northwoods Blvd
VANDALIA — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Northbound Interstate 75 in Vandalia late Sunday afternoon, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County. Crews were dispatched to the...
Comments / 2