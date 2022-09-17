Read full article on original website
Related
wina.com
UVA PD offering $2,000 for information leading to arrest in hate crime
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The University of Virginia Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for hanging a noose around the neck of the school’s Homer statue on September 7, 2022. Images of a man taken from security...
Mother of Xzavier Hill, slain by state police, can sue officers
The mother of a man who was shot by Virginia State Police after a car chase on I-64 can sue the officers who killed him for wrongful death, a federal court judge ruled.
wina.com
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
wina.com
CPD releases Saturday morning murder victim ID
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the ID of Saturday morning’s homicide victim as 29-year old city resident Daquain Anderson. Officers responded around 3 Saturday morning to the 300 block of 3rd Street NE to investigate a shots-fired report. Officers arrived on the scene and found Anderson had been shot, and he was transported to UVa where he succumbed in the ER.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Police identify victim of weekend homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
Decertified deputy sues Hanover NAACP for defamation
A former Hanover County sheriff’s deputy who was decertified is suing the county's local NAACP branch and its president for defamation.
He worked for Virginia ABC. Now he's banned from ever entering a store.
The former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) employee avoided active prison time as part of a plea deal made in Hanover County Court.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
wina.com
CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Skeletal remains identified 2 years after being found in Spotsylvania
According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 31, 2020, skeletal remains were found behind a restaurant on the 10000 block of Route 1. The Sheriff's Office posted photos of the clothes the person was wearing on its Facebook page, but the post did not result in any leads.
wina.com
Pilot killed in crash identified
Virginia State Police responded to a fatal plane crash that occurred Sept. 14, 2022 in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the Piper fixed-wing aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
Community raises money in honor of slain trooper and teen who died of cancer
Both were taken too soon. Now, the community they were a part of is paying respect to their legacies, by paying it forward.
Pennsylvania Amish-Mennonite Co-Business Owner Killed In Virginia Plane Crash
A devout Christian and co-owner of an area business died in a plane crash in Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities say. Kevin James Esh, 30, of New Holland, was piloting a Piper PA-32 Cherokee when his plane burst into flames as it crash into a field near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., according flight data and Virginia state police.
Virginia Center Commons store owners forced to close due to mall closure
Store owners at Virginia Center Commons prepare to close their doors after the mall decides to shut down.
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite the ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job...
altavistajournal.com
UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting off Hydraulic Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Hydraulic Road and Cedar Hill Road. One person was shot and has been taken to the hospital for treatment. There is currently no...
Comments / 1