Virginia rolls back protections for transgender students
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Students in Virginia will now have to file legal documents if they wish to be called by their preferred pronouns, and will no longer be allowed to use facilities based on the gender they identify with. The Virginia Department of Education announced the guidelines, fulfilling a...
Virginia has moved to restrict the rights of trans students in its public schools
The revamped rules explicitly state that students must only use bathrooms and locker rooms associated with the sex assigned to them at birth. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has proposed new policies for the state’s schools regarding how they treat transgender students, including restricting which bathrooms they can use and which pronouns they may go by.
Virginia governor seeks new transgender student policies
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which...
Gov. Youngkin unveils administration’s plan to replace Virginia’s transgender student policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration unveiled its draft model policies to replace the state's current policies for transgender and nonbinary students in public schools.
