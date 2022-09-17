ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL QB Matt Cassel on Justin Herbert's rib injury: 'There's nothing worse'

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwV5p_0hyqNaqt00
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers starting quarterback Justin Herbert took a beating during Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

After leaving the game for a play with an apparent rib injury, many feared the worst for Herbert. On Friday, head coach Brandon Staley announced that Herbert was day-to-day after suffering a "fracture to his rib cartilage."

While Staley called Herbert's diagnosis "good news," a former NFL veteran isn't so sure.

Matt Cassel, who started 81 games over 14 NFL seasons, discussed his experience with the injury on Friday for the 33rdteam.com.

"I haven't broken a rib but I've separated rib cartilage and there's nothing worse," Cassel said. "Everything you do as a thrower, you're using your core, you're twisting, you're trying to accelerate the ball down the field ... It took a long time for that to heal."

Staley said they'd take the weekend and the beginning of next week to monitor Herbert, adding the team will know more on Wednesday about his status for Week 3.

Herbert went 33-for-48 for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception in the Chargers' loss to the Chiefs. Through two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the 24-year-old boasts a 72 percent completion percentage, throwing for 613 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
Yardbarker

Appalachian State football staff reportedly placed mouse traps in own building so players 'don't take the cheese'

After a wild opening weekend in which they fell to North Carolina 63-61, the Appalachian State football team pulled off a monster upset on the road last Saturday with a 17-14 win against No. 6 Texas A&M. It was reported Friday afternoon that the Mountaineers coaching staff is using an interesting tactic to help their players get ready for their next game, a Saturday afternoon home meeting with the Troy Trojans.
BOONE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cassel
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel does not hold back after Bills crush Titans

Mike Vrabel did not hold back after his Tennessee Titans got drilled 41-7 by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Tennessee answered Buffalo’s touchdown on the opening drive with a touchdown of their own, but it was all downhill from there. The Bills went into halftime up 17-7 and then completely tore apart the Titans in the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Three Roster Moves

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants. From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason. Fackrell was,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera remains critical of Commanders LB Jamin Davis after loss

After being called out by his defensive coordinator, Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis appeared to have a better game in Week 2. Davis registered four tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. Yet, that wasn’t good enough for his head coach Ron Rivera. Following the Commanders’ 36-27 loss to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

41K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy