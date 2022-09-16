(The Center Square) – Health officials in The First State are hoping increased competition within the insurance market will drive down prices in the coming years. Delaware announced its 2023 rates for health, dental, and small group insurance plans, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said. It is anticipated that steps taken in the Inflation Reduction Act and the state’s strong 2022 enrollment and expansion of the Health Insurance Marketplace will curtail consumer impact.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO