Income Tax

Tennessee starts new fiscal year $130M above expectations in tax and fee collections

(The Center Square) — The total taxes collected by Tennessee in the first month of the new fiscal year continued last year’s increasing trend. Tennessee collected $1.5 billion in August, which was $130.5 million more than what was budgeted and $100.6 million more than what the state collected in August 2021, despite a moratorium on personal care and autocycle registrations.
Navarro: Delawareans have more choices in 2023 Health Insurance Marketplace

(The Center Square) – Health officials in The First State are hoping increased competition within the insurance market will drive down prices in the coming years. Delaware announced its 2023 rates for health, dental, and small group insurance plans, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said. It is anticipated that steps taken in the Inflation Reduction Act and the state’s strong 2022 enrollment and expansion of the Health Insurance Marketplace will curtail consumer impact.
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
New Hampshire lawmakers uphold Sununu's vetoes

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers have upheld Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes of several controversial bills, including proposals to weaken COVID-19 precautions, reduce the amount of trash going into landfills and blunt the authority of the governor's office. Meeting in Concord last Thursday, the Republican-controlled Legislature reconvened for...
IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'

(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
Some Michigan schools keep mum on COVID relief spending

(The Center Square) – Theoretically, taxpayers should be able to see how Michigan schools are spending $5.7 billion of taxpayer money to recover from COVID-19-related learning loss. But an investigation by The Center Square through more than 80 records requests to schools statewide shows how difficult it can be...
Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling

(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
Texans don’t pay more taxes than Californians do, reports show

(The Center Square) – As thousands of Californians continue to move from California to Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported, “Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do.”. But a former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, argues, “Nothing could be...
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse

(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
Op-Ed: Credibility must be restored to Louisiana school ratings

Just over one-third of Louisiana students attending public high schools perform on grade level, yet we’re told 70 percent of their schools are rated “A” or “B.” I can’t help but react as kids do today – SMH and LOL. For those who need a translation, that’s “shaking my head” and “laugh out loud.” Something is clearly off.
Op-Ed: What a comic strip teaches about changing the Illinois Constitution

In a popular Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown muses about how much their teacher, Miss Othmar, is paid. Linus, indignant, shouts, “PAID?” and pronounces the idea she accepts money for teaching as outrageous. His favorite teacher approaches teaching as a “pure art form.”. Purist. Innocent. Romantic, as...
In religious liberty, New York is worst state of all 50

(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is the worst in New York, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute and was published late last week.
Analysis: Ohio middle of the pack, with rest of country in religious liberty

(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is close to on par in Ohio as compared with the rest of country, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
