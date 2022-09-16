Read full article on original website
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
wxhc.com
Report Shows New York State Slow in Disbursing Federal Funds for Housing
According to a recent audit conducted by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York State has been slow when it comes to using the federal relief funds it has received to alleviate the state’s current affordable housing crisis. In the audit it was found that in the...
thecentersquare.com
In religious liberty, New York is worst state of all 50
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is the worst in New York, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute and was published late last week.
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
longisland.com
Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections
Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge
Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.
erienewsnow.com
Lawsuit Filed Over New NY State Gun Law Restricting Concealed Carried
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Western New York residents have filed a lawsuit against a new state gun law restricting concealed carried. Back on September 1, the new law went into effect expanding the number of sensitive and restricted locations where guns could be carried, like schools, daycares, libraries, restaurants that serve alcohol.
Food Stamps: New York Governor Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September
New York residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a supplemental allotment in September totaling about $234 million in federal funding, Gov. Kathy Hochul said...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Most North Carolina public employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021
(The Center Square) — Most of North Carolina’s employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021, according to a recent state auditor’s report. State Auditor Beth Wood issued a report last month detailing membership counts of domiciled employees’ associations, as required by state law. The report...
wrfalp.com
New State Concealed Carry Gun Law Faces Challenge in Federal Court
According to the lawsuit, filed on September 13 by two Western New Yorkers, the state’s expansion of sensitive and restricted locations constitutes a “de facto ban on the carriage of loaded, operable handguns for self-defense.”. A new state gun control bill went into effect on September 1 that...
The Jewish Press
Zeldin: Gov. Hochul Awarded $600+ Million No-Bid Contract to Campaign Donor
New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is accusing Governor Kathy Hochul of awarding a no-bid contract for COVID-19 tests to a campaign donor. Zeldin tweeted last week: “Today, Kickback Kathy Hochul’s self-claimed COVID emergency powers finally come to an end. This should have happened a VERY long time ago. With this power, she suspended NY’s competitive bidding laws & awarded an overpriced $600M+ COVID testing contract to one of her top donors.”
thecentersquare.com
Audit: Former Louisiana district attorney might have used office money to fund his campaign
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of Louisiana’s 42nd Judicial District for 2020 uncovered a series of issues, from public money spent on the district attorney’s political campaign, to missing contracts, misuse of diversion fund money, and payroll problems. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor published a contracted...
FBI Arrests a Hudson Valley County Elections Commissioner
On Tuesday, September 13th, the Republican Rensselaer County Board of Elections Commissioner Jason T. Schofield was arrested. The FBI apprehended him as he left his residence while on the way to the county office building where he works, reported by the Times Union. Rensselaer County's Election Commissioner Arrested. Jason T....
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY state urged to strengthen drinking water standards on toxic chemicals
Communities across New York state are no stranger to PFAS water contamination. Advocates have for years been calling for more drinking water standards to protect people from "forever chemicals." PFAS chemicals are man-made and they’ve been used to make cleaning products, paints and other goods for decades. But the chemicals...
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
thecentersquare.com
Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling
(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York
Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
Facing irate taxpayers, 2 Central NY towns drop efforts to keep property assessments current
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year. The town boards in Lysander and Van Buren voted recently to stop reassessing every...
