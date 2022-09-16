ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
HEALTH SERVICES
thecentersquare.com

In religious liberty, New York is worst state of all 50

(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is the worst in New York, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute and was published late last week.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
longisland.com

Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections

Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge

Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.
UTICA, NY
erienewsnow.com

Lawsuit Filed Over New NY State Gun Law Restricting Concealed Carried

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Western New York residents have filed a lawsuit against a new state gun law restricting concealed carried. Back on September 1, the new law went into effect expanding the number of sensitive and restricted locations where guns could be carried, like schools, daycares, libraries, restaurants that serve alcohol.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Economy#Insurance Premiums#Advertising Campaign#Legislature#Democratic#New York Daily News#A6770
wrfalp.com

New State Concealed Carry Gun Law Faces Challenge in Federal Court

According to the lawsuit, filed on September 13 by two Western New Yorkers, the state’s expansion of sensitive and restricted locations constitutes a “de facto ban on the carriage of loaded, operable handguns for self-defense.”. A new state gun control bill went into effect on September 1 that...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Zeldin: Gov. Hochul Awarded $600+ Million No-Bid Contract to Campaign Donor

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is accusing Governor Kathy Hochul of awarding a no-bid contract for COVID-19 tests to a campaign donor. Zeldin tweeted last week: “Today, Kickback Kathy Hochul’s self-claimed COVID emergency powers finally come to an end. This should have happened a VERY long time ago. With this power, she suspended NY’s competitive bidding laws & awarded an overpriced $600M+ COVID testing contract to one of her top donors.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY state urged to strengthen drinking water standards on toxic chemicals

Communities across New York state are no stranger to PFAS water contamination. Advocates have for years been calling for more drinking water standards to protect people from "forever chemicals." PFAS chemicals are man-made and they’ve been used to make cleaning products, paints and other goods for decades. But the chemicals...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling

(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
MAINE STATE
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
INCOME TAX
Lite 98.7

Here’s How To Get Paid $180 To Role Play For The Day In Upstate New York

Want to get paid around $200 to role play for the day in Upstate New York? Now is your chance in Rome. According to Oneida County, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity is conducting research at Griffiss Business and Technology Park. What they are looking for is hundreds of people to act as "basic role-players" for one day. That day will be between September 20th-27th. The pay is $180 for the day. You can't go wrong with that easy cash.
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy