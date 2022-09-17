ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Allan Fink
4d ago

sad that a person has died. praying for that family. the home owner did what he had to do to save his life and his family. now for the Democrats, they what to take are guns if they could. that's why we must vote Republican.

Tango India Mike
5d ago

As we say in the south..."that'll learn 'em"!

Corey Burnett
5d ago

Play stupid games......win stupid prizes

