Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Violet L. Martz, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet L. Martz, 94, formerly of Lisbon, passed away quietly at 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Altercare of Alliance with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Martz was born November 30, 1927 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Adam and...
27 First News
Laura J. Faunda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home. Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1972 graduate of...
27 First News
Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus. Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs...
27 First News
Michael John Bruno, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Michael John Bruno, age 74, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1948 to Michael Nicholas and Ada “Rosemary” (Rochford) Bruno. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Josephine T. Baker, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Josephine T. Baker, 93, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Briarfield Place. She was born on June 30, 1929, in Niles, a daughter of George and Ann Zajac Kral. Josephine received her master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University and taught at Austintown schools...
27 First News
Glenn M. Mosley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Glenn M. Mosley, Sr. will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Mosley departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The...
27 First News
Alonzo Charles Ransome, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alonzo Charles Ransome, 77, departed this life Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Mr. Ransome was born January 7, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Perry Ransom and Viola Chukes Baylor. Alonzo was a graduate of...
27 First News
Mary Hurd, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hurd, 80 passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Mary was born on December 22, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Falleti. She will be deeply missed by her loving children,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
27 First News
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
27 First News
Harry Howze, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Howze, 77 of Youngstown died Saturday evening, September 17, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman. Harry was born May 21, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas Washington and Anna Will (Adair) Howze and was a lifelong area resident. He was employed...
27 First News
Thomas Andrew Krestel, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Andrew Krestel, 71, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family, Tuesday afternoon, September 20, 2022, after a courageous one year battle with pancreatic cancer. On October 10, 1950, Tom was brought into the world by his grandfather, Dr. Henry Helling. He was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Caroline Linda Velar, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Caroline L. Velar will be held Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Caroline Linda Velar, 63, departed this life Friday, September 16, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic...
27 First News
Cecelia LaRue Chapman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cecelia L. Chapman, 92, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland. Mrs. Chapman was born August 6, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrimon and Martha Jennings Pointer. She was a graduate of The Rayen School in...
27 First News
William J. Stratton, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Stratton, “Bill”, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Satuday, September 17. He was born in Salem on May 11, 1951 to parents William and Matilda (Krizay) Stratton. Bill enjoyed going fishing, hunting and being...
27 First News
Wade V. Schisler, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Wade Schisler will be Friday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Wade passed away Monday evening, September 19 at the Hospice House. He was born March 11, 1929, the son of Charles and...
27 First News
Phylis I. McMillin, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phylis I. McMillin, 77, Of Cortland, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Windsor House of Champion surrounded by her loved ones. Phylis was born June 2, 1945, in Pipestem, West Virginia, to Harry Madison Bowles and Eula Getrude Hammonds. Phylis graduated from Mathews...
27 First News
Beckie R. Johannes, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beckie R. Johannes, 54 of Austintown, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Born October 21, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Barry L. Hood and Marcella I. (Robinette) Sabol. Beckie was a...
27 First News
Gary William Elsbury, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary William Elsbury, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles and Barbara Elsbury. Following his graduation from Chaney High School, Gary attended Youngstown State and Akron University. After graduating from college,...
27 First News
Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...
Comments / 0