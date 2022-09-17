YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO