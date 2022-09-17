Over the weekend, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok slammed much of the Alaskan coast bringing with it a massive flood. The destructive storm made its way toward the coast taking a path through the Bering Strait. The storm spanned 1,000 miles of coastline and had a serious impact on the state’s Western cities, towns, and communities. That said, floodwaters began receding as early as Sunday. Now though, authorities have quickly realized some of the worst-stricken communities are also some of the United States’ most remote. As recovery efforts begin, officials have reached out to these communities, attempting to assess their overall needs.

