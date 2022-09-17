Read full article on original website
Popular Grand Teton National Park Scenic Drive Near Jenny Lake Reopened
After temporarily closing the ever-popular one-way Scenic Drive near Jenny Lake, Grand Teton National Park has reopened the attraction to visitors. With the project is complete, those on two-wheels and four-wheels can more safely enjoy the gorgeous route. A go-to choice for visitors that aren’t quite ready to hit the...
‘Cliffed Out’ Climber Saved After Getting Off-Route on Colorado’s Famous Crestone Needle Mountain
Colorado rescuers responded to a call regarding a climber who “cliffed-out” and ended up off-route on one of the state’s 14er peaks, Crestone Needle Mountain. Notorious for its tough terrain, the peak is a part of the Sangre de Cristo Range of the Rocky Mountains. The rescue...
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Rangers Plead for Visitors to Stop Dumping Trash into Steam Vents
The National Park Service is begging visitors to quit throwing trash into the steam vents around one of Hawaii’s most active volcanoes. According to reports, tourists are not only tossing in their litter, but they’re also casting in their loose change into the scorching hot vents at Wahinekapu.
National Park Service Launches Investigation After Bullet Hits Ranger’s Vehicle at Petrified Forest
The National Park Service is investigating an incident in which a bullet from a gunshot struck an unmarked National Park Service vehicle at Petrified Forest National Park. The incident occurred on Tuesday in northeastern Arizona. According to a press release from the park service, the NPS and various law enforcement...
Grand Canyon Wildlife Managers Successfully Relocate Dozens of Bison to Iowa, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes
In the early 1900s, the bison herd at Grand Canyon National contained around 100 happy, healthy animals. Over the years, however, the bison herd continued to grow, and by 2018, the herd had multiplied to 600 bison. Without intervention, biologists predicted the herd could grow to 1500 animals by 2028....
Extremely Rare Albino ‘Spirit Bear’ Killed by Wolves Days After Being Spotted in Michigan
On September 6, a trail cam in Michigan caught a rare, one-in-a-million sight: a “spirit bear,” which is a black bear with a white or blonde coat. These are also called kermode bears in British Columbia, Canada, where they are considered the official provincial mammal. This kermode bear...
Utah’s 100-Acre Aspen Forest, World’s Largest Organism, Faces Major Problem
Global warming and deforestation continue to threaten many of our planet’s trees and forests. However, Utah’s Aspen Forest, the largest single organism in the world, faces a unique tree problem all its own. Thanks to the over-grazing of deer and cattle, the unique ancient forest is now at risk of breaking up.
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3
Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12. According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.
PHOTO: ‘Unicorn’ Elk Captured on Trail Cam With Just One Antler
A trail camera in Washington State recently caught an elk on video that appears to have a single antler growing out of its forehead. Hunters search for big game prospects when examining trail cameras, but nothing compares to the footage recently exposed and reported on. According to KIRO 7, a trail camera in Tampico, Washington recorded video of an elk with an antler emerging from the bull’s forehead, giving it a new moniker: “unicorn.”
Route to summit Colorado 14er closed while crews recover body
According to officials from Rocky Mountain National Park, the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak is temporarily closed as crews work recover the body of a deceased man. In 2021, the Keyhole Route was called one of the most dangerous hike's in the world. The route, which leads to the 14,259-foot summit of Longs Peak, and is considered in class three terrain for the extended time that hikers spend exposed. On Keyhole, hikers travel around 14.50 miles round trip and gain 5,100 feet as they climb to the summit, eventually scrambling through extended, rocky terrain.
WATCH: West Virginia Man Pets Rare Piebald Deer in Incredible Encounter
Most deer you’ll ever encounter are incredibly skittish around humans, and rightfully so. They’re conditioned to be naturally cautious. However, when deer are domesticated or feed by humans often and from a young age, they can radically change their natural behaviors and become accustomed to human contact. In this video, a piebald deer encounters two people and clearly shows it is used to people.
Missing 75-Year-Old Hiker Found Dead Near Mount Charleston
In late August, 75-year-old Rock Stanley and his wife left their home in Texas and headed west for a vacation in Nevada. In the early hours of the morning on August 23, Stanley left his family to hike the North Loop Trail on Mount Charleston and never returned. A search...
Maine Hunter Shoots 500-lb Black Bear That ‘Terrorized’ Neighborhood for Years
He wasn’t a white whale, but for one Maine hunter, the black bear that has been dubbed the “Zodiac” was pretty close. And now the hunter, Jamie Lambert has finally bagged the Zodiac after persuing the massive black bear for several years. Maine Hunter Finally Takes Down...
Remote Alaskan Villages Hit Hard by Historic Floods, Authorities Assessing Damages
Over the weekend, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok slammed much of the Alaskan coast bringing with it a massive flood. The destructive storm made its way toward the coast taking a path through the Bering Strait. The storm spanned 1,000 miles of coastline and had a serious impact on the state’s Western cities, towns, and communities. That said, floodwaters began receding as early as Sunday. Now though, authorities have quickly realized some of the worst-stricken communities are also some of the United States’ most remote. As recovery efforts begin, officials have reached out to these communities, attempting to assess their overall needs.
Best Campsites in Mississippi
We all know that the Magnolia State is the birthplace of blues and Elvis Presley; however, it’s also an outdoorsman’s paradise. From the mighty Mississippi river to the Gulf Coast to the acres of national forests and parks, these campsites in Mississippi certainly needs to be on your list for your next camping adventure.
Yellow-Legged Frogs To Be Reintroduced to San Gabriel Mountains
An endangered species of frogs has been released back into the San Gabriel Mountains. The yellow-legged frogs are “critically endangered.”. In 2020, the Bobcat Fire rampaged through the San Gabriel Mountains. Wildlife agencies were able to rescue the species, and for the past 2 years, 125 of the frogs were being raised at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Over 100 tadpoles hatched while in the aquarium.
Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station
A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
Strange Suitcase ‘Moving’ Along Highway Leads To Animal Rescue in North Carolina
When passers-by noticed an abandoned suitcase strangely “moving” by itself along a North Carolina highway, an odd animal rescue took place. On Saturday, September 17th, the suitcase was discovered, reports South Carolina newspaper, The State. To the rescuers’ shock, four live puppies were discovered zipped inside of a suitcase by some “good Samaritans.”
