ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Fish#Rock Flour#Mudslide#Trout#Travel Destinations
Outsider.com

Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3

Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12. According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTO: ‘Unicorn’ Elk Captured on Trail Cam With Just One Antler

A trail camera in Washington State recently caught an elk on video that appears to have a single antler growing out of its forehead. Hunters search for big game prospects when examining trail cameras, but nothing compares to the footage recently exposed and reported on. According to KIRO 7, a trail camera in Tampico, Washington recorded video of an elk with an antler emerging from the bull’s forehead, giving it a new moniker: “unicorn.”
WASHINGTON STATE
OutThere Colorado

Route to summit Colorado 14er closed while crews recover body

According to officials from Rocky Mountain National Park, the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak is temporarily closed as crews work recover the body of a deceased man. In 2021, the Keyhole Route was called one of the most dangerous hike's in the world. The route, which leads to the 14,259-foot summit of Longs Peak, and is considered in class three terrain for the extended time that hikers spend exposed. On Keyhole, hikers travel around 14.50 miles round trip and gain 5,100 feet as they climb to the summit, eventually scrambling through extended, rocky terrain.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Outsider.com

WATCH: West Virginia Man Pets Rare Piebald Deer in Incredible Encounter

Most deer you’ll ever encounter are incredibly skittish around humans, and rightfully so. They’re conditioned to be naturally cautious. However, when deer are domesticated or feed by humans often and from a young age, they can radically change their natural behaviors and become accustomed to human contact. In this video, a piebald deer encounters two people and clearly shows it is used to people.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Remote Alaskan Villages Hit Hard by Historic Floods, Authorities Assessing Damages

Over the weekend, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok slammed much of the Alaskan coast bringing with it a massive flood. The destructive storm made its way toward the coast taking a path through the Bering Strait. The storm spanned 1,000 miles of coastline and had a serious impact on the state’s Western cities, towns, and communities. That said, floodwaters began receding as early as Sunday. Now though, authorities have quickly realized some of the worst-stricken communities are also some of the United States’ most remote. As recovery efforts begin, officials have reached out to these communities, attempting to assess their overall needs.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Best Campsites in Mississippi

We all know that the Magnolia State is the birthplace of blues and Elvis Presley; however, it’s also an outdoorsman’s paradise. From the mighty Mississippi river to the Gulf Coast to the acres of national forests and parks, these campsites in Mississippi certainly needs to be on your list for your next camping adventure.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Yellow-Legged Frogs To Be Reintroduced to San Gabriel Mountains

An endangered species of frogs has been released back into the San Gabriel Mountains. The yellow-legged frogs are “critically endangered.”. In 2020, the Bobcat Fire rampaged through the San Gabriel Mountains. Wildlife agencies were able to rescue the species, and for the past 2 years, 125 of the frogs were being raised at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. Over 100 tadpoles hatched while in the aquarium.
LONG BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

Alligator Relocated After Being Found in South Carolina Fire Station

A small alligator has been relocated back to its home at a nearby swamp after the reptile made its way into a South Carolina fire station on Monday (September 19th). According to WMBF News, the incident occurred at Station 3 in Bucksport located in Horry County. One of the firefighters navigated the alligator out of the building after it was discovered near a small puddle under one of the fire engines. No injuries were reported and the gator was placed in a nearby swamp afterward. The Horry County Fire Rescue shared some snapshots of the removal of the gator on Facebook.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Outsider.com

Strange Suitcase ‘Moving’ Along Highway Leads To Animal Rescue in North Carolina

When passers-by noticed an abandoned suitcase strangely “moving” by itself along a North Carolina highway, an odd animal rescue took place. On Saturday, September 17th, the suitcase was discovered, reports South Carolina newspaper, The State. To the rescuers’ shock, four live puppies were discovered zipped inside of a suitcase by some “good Samaritans.”
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

561K+
Followers
61K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy